Fascinating and very useful SkillsFuture courses you need to check out

When I was doing my part-time degree while holding down a full-time job, the thought of heading to a night-time tutorial after a long day was, to say the least, daunting. Never did it occur to me that I'd miss being a student once I graduated.

So when I was asked to attend a Skillsfuture-eligible course, I was surprised by how much I enjoyed the thought of being in a classroom environment once again. There's just something incredibly rewarding about gaining new knowledge and learning from a mentor.

At the SkillsFuture Festival 2024, which ended on Aug 21, I explored the many courses available and was blown away by the sheer variety on offer. Whether you're mid-career and looking to upgrade, or just intrigued by some of the quirkier options, here are five SkillsFuture courses worth checking out.

Home Gardening Workshop by Jamiyah

The lowdown: Grow your own edible herbs using pots and recycled materials. The best part? You get to take them home and continue cultivating them.

Why you should sign up: If you've ever dreamed of having your own garden, this course is for you. Imagine not having to pop down to the supermarket for ingredients when you can grow them right in your HDB corridor!

Digital Art Course with Procreate by Hustle

The lowdown: Ever thought about creating your own digital artwork? Using design softwares such as Procreate and Infinite Painter, you'll be able to craft your own online masterpieces and bring your wildest imaginations to life.

Why you should sign up: Whether you're an illustrator looking to level-up your skills or a beginner eager to dive into digital art, this course is perfect.

I'm a huge advocate for creators having multiple streams of income, and digital art offers unlimited potential. You don't need to be a natural at "drawing" to get started — this course lets you dip your toes into the world of digital creativity.

Fun Games and Leisure Magic for Beginners by Foundation of Rotary Clubs

The lowdown: Learn how to be an entertaining and engaging facilitator by adding simple magic tricks and fun icebreakers to your repertoire.

Why you should sign up: If you recently kena arrowed to be a game master or host for your company's cohesion event, why not pick up some practical tips on how to shine? This can also be useful for those who are thinking of volunteering in their community.

Basic Barista and Coffee Appreciation by Republic Poly

The lowdown: An introduction to basic coffee knowledge and coffee-making techniques. From extracting espresso and milk frothing to creating your very own latte art, you'll never look at your Starbucks orders the same way again.

Why you should sign up: If you fancy yourself an aspiring coffee connoisseur, this workshop is a must. They dive deep into the subject, discussing different types of coffee beans, parts of the coffee machine, and demonstrating various coffee-making techniques. If you appreciate coffee culture and see it as an art form, pour some sugar on this and sign up now.

Plumbing Basics by Institue of Technical Education

The lowdown: Equip yourself with the knowledge and skills of basic plumbing and maintenance. Learn about the different methods of clearing clogs, understanding the water supply system, and managing high water consumption bills.

Why you should sign up: If bae nags at you about lacking handyman skills (jkjk), this course is a great place to start. When you're living in your own home, it's essential to be able to troubleshoot any mishaps around the house. Understanding plumbing basics is such a handy (no pun intended) skill to have that I reckon everyone should pick it up.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.