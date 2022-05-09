Fashion blogger Willabelle Ong shares how to pull off psychedelic prints in your everyday look

The psychedelic movement, which became symbolic of the mid '60s, made a lasting impact on many aspects of popular culture like music, fashion and art.

For her latest collection, Stella McCartney drew inspiration from the period through hand-drawn Toile de Jouy patterns, such as the mushroom prints seen on bodysuits and dresses cut like swimsuits.

Similarly, the Rodarte sisters developed their mother's mushroom drawings into a pattern and translated them onto cape dresses, while American fashion designer Brandon Maxwell presented psychedelic motifs on sweatshirts, vests and dresses.

"Nothing says groovy like a matching coord in a psychedelic print. For a more subtle everyday look, go for prints in more neutral shades, and style them with your classic jeans-and-boots combo," said Willabelle Ong, digital creator.

Cut-out details break the busyness of the print

PHOTO: Stella Mccartney

Start with the psychedelic print in small doses and wear it with solid-coloured pairings

PHOTO: Brandon Maxwell

Ditch the summer dress and try matching co-ords instead

PHOTO: Paco Rabanne

This article was first published in Her World Online.