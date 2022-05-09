Fashion blogger Willabelle Ong shares how to pull off psychedelic prints in your everyday look

Lena kamarudin
Her World Online
Digital creator Willabelle Ong shows off her psychedelic printed skirt.
PHOTO: Instagram/Willamazing

The psychedelic movement, which became symbolic of the mid '60s, made a lasting impact on many aspects of popular culture like music, fashion and art.

For her latest collection, Stella McCartney drew inspiration from the period through hand-drawn Toile de Jouy patterns, such as the mushroom prints seen on bodysuits and dresses cut like swimsuits.

Similarly, the Rodarte sisters developed their mother's mushroom drawings into a pattern and translated them onto cape dresses, while American fashion designer Brandon Maxwell presented psychedelic motifs on sweatshirts, vests and dresses.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CcXgWYhvxMI/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

"Nothing says groovy like a matching coord in a psychedelic print. For a more subtle everyday look, go for prints in more neutral shades, and style them with your classic jeans-and-boots combo," said Willabelle Ong, digital creator.

Cut-out details break the busyness of the print 

PHOTO: Stella Mccartney

Start with the psychedelic print in small doses and wear it with solid-coloured pairings 

PHOTO: Brandon Maxwell

Ditch the summer dress and try matching co-ords instead 

PHOTO: Paco Rabanne

This article was first published in Her World Online.

#fashion #Lifestyle #footwear