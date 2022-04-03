Fashion insider Yoyo Cao on how to wear the Y2K trend in a sophisticated way

PHOTO: Instagram/miumiu

Butterfly motifs, low-slung bottoms, cropped tops and cardigans – love it or hate it, the Y2K trend is bigger and flashier than ever. At Miu Miu, founder Miuccia Prada created barely there, low-slung miniskirts and trousers, a wardrobe staple for Y2K It girls Paris Hilton, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Lindsay Lohan.

Cargo trousers paired with cropped tops made an appearance at Tom Ford, but nothing is more reminiscent of the early aughts than the butterfly motifs seen at Blumarine and Chanel. Mariah Carey would approve.

Low-slung bottoms

A wide-legged and well-tailored low-slung trousers looks chic and office-ready with a classic white shirt.

Mini skirts

Pair this itsy-bitsy skirt with an oversized top for a more grown-up look.

Cropped tops

A pair of high-waisted trousers is hands down the most flattering pairing with a cropped top.

Butterfly motifs

Butterfly prints are less tacky compared to cut-out butterfly tops.

 

Cropped cardigans

Cropped cardis look best with a cute little slip dress.

