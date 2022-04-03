Fashion insider Yoyo Cao on how to wear the Y2K trend in a sophisticated way

Butterfly motifs, low-slung bottoms, cropped tops and cardigans – love it or hate it, the Y2K trend is bigger and flashier than ever. At Miu Miu, founder Miuccia Prada created barely there, low-slung miniskirts and trousers, a wardrobe staple for Y2K It girls Paris Hilton, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Lindsay Lohan.

Cargo trousers paired with cropped tops made an appearance at Tom Ford, but nothing is more reminiscent of the early aughts than the butterfly motifs seen at Blumarine and Chanel. Mariah Carey would approve.

ALSO READ: How to get the look? Y2K fashion makes a comeback

This article was first published in Her World Online.