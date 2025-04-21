Fashion meets sustainability: A sneak peek at 2nd Street outlet in Orchard, opening on April 29

2nd Street is coming to Singapore, merging sustainability and style.

Japan's largest secondhand fashion store is set to open its first Singapore outlet at 313@Somerset on April 29.

Known for its curated selection of pre-owned fashion items, 2nd Street aims to make secondhand shopping more convenient, stylish and accessible for fashion lovers in Singapore.

Located at Basement 1 of the shopping mall, the 6,198 sq ft store will hold more than 23,000 handpicked items straight from Japan — from casual streetwear to luxury international brands.

Though this is its first store outlet in Singapore, 2nd Street has nearly 1,000 stores worldwide, with more than 800 stores in Japan alone.

What to expect

A rewarding thrifting experience often ends with something unique and wallet-friendly — and it seems that 2nd Street seeks to deliver on both fronts.

With prices starting at $5, 2nd Street offers a range of items that will likely suit thrifting enthusiasts, regardless of their budget or fashion preferences.

Sneakerheads will find plenty to get excited about, with a variety of Nike Air Force 1s and Nike Air Jordans to choose from.

Outdoor enthusiasts can look forward to items from The North Face, Gregory and Outdoor Products on the racks.

And if you're on the lookout for luxury brands, we spotted a number of steals during the media preview on Monday (April 21) — from Louis Vuitton and Chanel bags to Hermes watches.

Fashion meets sustainability

At its core, 2nd Street champions sustainable fashion and prides itself on being a reuse shop that offers a wide range of quality pre-owned items.

A spokesperson shared with AsiaOne that the brand aims to make the thrifting experience fun for customers, likening it to a treasure hunt.

He added: "We always aim to rotate our items on a daily or weekly basis. Ideally, every time a customer comes in, there should be something new to discover, be it new items people bring in or items we rotate."

Customers are encouraged to contribute and be part of the thrifting community by offering their pre-loved items to 2nd Street, giving these items a new lease of life.

While 2nd Street has an evaluation process for these items, customers need not book appointments beforehand and same-day quotes are also available.

Items that pass the quality test can then be resold, recycled or upcycled into something new, continuing their journey in the fashion ecosystem.

Thrifting enthusiasts can visit the brand's website and Instagram page for more details.

Address: 313 Orchard Rd, #B1 - 23 to 34, Singapore 238895

Opening hours: Daily, 11am to 10pm

