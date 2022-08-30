Fashionable hoodies for days where you don't feel like dressing up

Picture this: Your alarm rings and you see that it’s a rainy morning outside. The last thing you want to do is to leave the cozy confines of your bed, but you’re committed to a day of brunching with the girls, and then a few errands to run.

In those lazy moments, throw on a fashionable hoodie before you head out the door.

The hoodie seems to have a perennial appeal to us. It’s a one-piece solution to your lazy day woes, and it feels like a hug that you can wear everywhere. Dress it up with bling, or dress it down with shorts, it’s got a versatility that few of our other wardrobe pieces can compete with.

Not to mention, it’s a celeb favourite – from Princess Diana jogging in a grey oversized hooded sweatshirt to Hailey Bieber throwing a black hoodie underneath a red zebra coat while leaving her apartment.

Have we made our case yet? If so, hop on the hoodie bandwagon with these chic options.

Rockstud Embellished Cotton-Blend Jersey Hoodie, US$2,935.25 (S$ 4,056), Valentino at Net-A-Porter

PHOTO: Net-A-Porter

The classic white hoodie gets a directional update by Valentino with sleek cut-outs and subtle Rockstud hardware. Sporty? Yes. Chic? Very much so.

Floral Hoodie, $299.50, Tibaeg at SocietyA

PHOTO: SocietyA

Another way to elevate your hoodie? Look for embroidery options, as is with this piece from Korean designer Tibaeg. Complete your girlish-meets-casual look by making a neat bow using the elongated drawstrings.

Women's Fleece Hoodie, $125, Nike

PHOTO: Nike

Sometimes, you need something that works for a workout as well as a post-gym outing. This brushed fleece number meets both of those needs, thanks to its sporty fabric, oversized cut, and vibrant pattern.

Boxy Sleeveless Zip Hoodie, US$26 ($36), & Other Stories

PHOTO: & Other Stories

Afraid of feeling too hot? This hooded gilet is a great option. Plus, another way to restyle it is by channeling your inner Parisian Instagram influencer and teaming this with a white tee, wide-legged pants and pointed pumps. Insoucient and cool.

ALSO READ: Fashion label Valentino makes $930 hoodie to support Covid-19 vaccine

All yours cropped hoodie, HK$480 ($85), Lululemon

PHOTO: Lululemon

Where most hoodies tend to get hemmed below the hip, a cropped hoodie offers a more flattering option. It’s a little on the sportier side, but when worn with denim shorts and cute sneakers, makes for an adorable Sunday lunch look.

Relaxed Fit Cashmere Hoodie, US$250 ($345), Cos

PHOTO: Cos

We love finding a classic closet staple done up in fabrics that are more luxurious than usual. Case in point: this cashmere hoodie. Featuring recycled and traceable cashmere fibres intermixed into a loose-fitted design, it’s the perfect companion for your on-the-go fits.

Pharrell Williams Gender Neutral Basics Hoodie, $175, Adidas

PHOTO: Adidas

A pop of colour does wonders for your mood, and bonus points for a hoodie that’s gender neutral (so you can share it with the boyfriend!). Here, marigold coloured soft French terry sets the background for an embroidered Humanrace logo – a signature of musician Pharrell Williams’ collab collections with Adidas.

Gray Crown Hoodie, US$170 ($235) Sporty And Rich at Ssense

PHOTO: Ssense

The ‘old money’ aesthetic is a trending fashion term on TikTok used to describe outfits that make you look like a modern-day heiress, and we feel that this slogan hoodie fits perfectly into that dressing scheme.

The ‘90s inspired logo hoodie is making a comeback thanks to social media stylesetters designating it as a must-have for the ‘old money’ look and giving it newfound fire. It’s serving Bella Hadid getting papped in New York (or Princess Diana jogging in London) vibes, and we’re here for it.

Placebo Tie-Dye Hoodie, $124, Holzweiler at Farfetch

PHOTO: Farfetch

Ever wanted to live out your favourite fashion moments from The O.C.? Throw on this sunset-orange tie-dye hoodie and you’re one step closer to being your own Marissa (or Summer, whichever female lead you prefer).

Dégradé French Cotton-Terry Hoodie, US$148 ($205), ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo at The Outnet

Another Cali-inspired piece, the dégradé colours of this zip-up hoodie feels reminiscent of melting ice cream on the boardwalk, sun-drenched surf spots and lazy afternoons by the pool. Bonus points for pairing it with its matching pair of shorts.

This article was first published in Her World Online.