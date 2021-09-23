Fashion label Valentino makes $930 hoodie to support Covid-19 vaccine

MILAN - Luxury label Valentino is producing a limited-edition, 590€ (S$930) a piece "(V) Vaccinated" hoodie using its V signature logo in support of the vaccination campaign against Covid-19, with proceeds donated to Unicef.

The black sweaters, with the "vaccinated" writing in red on the chest, were first created by a small Los Angeles company called Cloney without the Italian brand knowing about them.

When Valentino's designer, Pierpaolo Piccioli, found out about the initiative, he decided to buy all the initial 5 hoodies available and give them as a present to friends, including Lady Gaga, Valentino said in a statement.

He then went on to produce a series of hoodies to be sold on Valentino's website from Sept 23.

Proceeds will go to the UN children agency Unicef, to support its work with the global vaccine sharing platform Covax, which is focused on getting anti-coronavirus jabs to poorer countries.

"Getting vaccinated has become the most effective way to fight this global pandemic, as well as a symbol of respect for others and social responsibility," Piccioli said.

