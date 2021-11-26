Fatboy’s launches a durian burger to celebrate 12 years of unexpected flavours

Fatboy’s is celebrating their 12th birthday with the launch of a new burger, the Durian Burger!

A durian croquette fried to golden-perfection, layered over a juicy homemade beef patty that is then hugged between fluffy buttered buns, Fatboy’s Durian burger is without a doubt bringing the unexpected to their fans and patrons.

The burger promises a wild sensory experience as the thick creaminess of the pungent fruit and decadent durian puree is enhanced with a smear of jam.

This creation did not come out of anywhere. In fact, the idea of a Durian Burger came from the suggestions of 300 fans who partook in Fatboy’s ‘Birthday Challenge’ and pitched in unexpected ingredients that should be part of the burger bar’s menu. Amidst the cries for mooncake, squid and coriander, Durian was the winning suggestion.

Keen to try it out? Fatboy’s Durian Burger is now available at all Fatboy’s outlets.