Father's day F&B guide: Treat your dad to these sumptuous feasts

You know what they say: "The way to a man's heart is through his stomach." This Father's Day, treat your dad to a feast fit for a king-be it a delectable meal at a restaurant, delivery from Michelin-starred restaurants or even an ultra-luxurious private dining experience. Ahead, we've compiled a list of the best F&B guide that all dads will surely appreciate.

All-American BBQ at Yardbird Southern Table And Bar, Marina Bay Sands

Savour the smokey and delectable goodness that is American BBQ at Yardbird Southern Table And Bar. Think smoked pork ribs, bone-in rib-eye steak, grilled jumbo shrimp and more. If your dad is a fan of beer, the free-flow Yardbird Old Skool Lager is a must-have to complete the meal. The Father’s Day Specials are available from June 17 to 19.

The smoked pork ribs and lager set costs $48 while the BBQ & Roast Platter costs $180 and it is only available on June 19. Enjoy two hours of free-flow lager at $40 per person.

Address: 2 Bayfront Ave, # B1 – 07, Singapore 018972

Father’s Day Dinner Buffet at Estate, Hilton Singapore Orchard

If your dad has a healthy appetite, then Estate’s Father’s Day dinner buffet is your best bet. It offers a myriad of fresh dishes to choose from, such as seafood, noodles, rice, pastas, roasts and more. Talk about being spoiled for choice.

The buffet is available from June 18 to 19, and costs $118 per person (food only) and $168 per person, which includes free-flow Laurent Perrier champagne, white wine, red wine, and Bloody Mary DIY Bar.

Address: 333 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238867

Healthy Meal Service, Nutrition Kitchen

Ever heard the saying: "The best gift is the gift of health?" This Father’s Day, aid your dad in his health and wellness journey with a subscription to Nutrition Kitchen. From low-carb meals to high-protein options, every meal is tasty, nutritious and most importantly, hassle-free.

Edition 7 Italian Wine Tour, $189, The New Grocer

Budding sommeliers will enjoy this gift. The seventh edition of The New Grocer's Italian wine tour comes with three bottles-a white, a red and a prosecco-that they can sip slowly while relaxing into the night.

Mediterranean Cooking Class, $180, Weber Grill Academy

Quality time is the best gift you can ever get for a parent-and food is a close second. This year, celebrate Father's Day by cooking up a storm at Weber Grill Academy. The three-hour course will dive into Middle Eastern and Greek cuisine such as lamb provencal and teach you the basics of grilling.

Address: 463 Joo Chiat Rd, Singapore 427675

Seven-course Caviar Dinner at Caviar

Nothing says luxury like a fine-dining experience centred around caviar. As the first caviar-based restaurant in Singapore, Caviar takes pride in showcasing the finest from all over the world including Italy, Uruguay, and Japan throughout each course.

Address: 390 Orchard Rd Palais Renaissance, B1, #07, 238871

Italian Father’s Day Brunch at Basilico, Regent Singapore

You don't have to travel to Italy to enjoy its scrumptious seasonal delicacies. Housed at the Regent hotel, Basilico presents an array of authentic Italian fare that encompasses pastas, desserts, wines, cheeses and more.

The Father's Day Brunch is available on June 19, from 12pm to 3.30pm and it costs $148 per person.

Address: 1 Cuscaden Rd, Level 2 Regent Singapore, Cuscaden Rd, Singapore 249715

Whiskey Tasting Flight at CUT by Wolfgang Puck, Marina Bay Sands

Sometimes a heart-to-heart talk over drinks is exactly what a dad needs. Treat him to CUT's tasting flight of whiskey cocktails that are curated and crafted by the restaurant's top tier bartenders. Feel free to order some bar bites to accompany the bold and flavourful drinks.

The whiskey tasting flight is only available on June 19 and it costs $48 per person.

Address: 2 Bayfront Ave, B1 - 71, Singapore 018972

Truffle Gift Bundle, $228, Woodland Truffles

These black morsels of intense flavour are hard to come by. Give your dad this generous bundle of truffle infused oil, salt, honey and more to expand his cooking repertoire.

Father’s Day Greatest Dad Mini Buffet, $159, All Thing Delicious

There's no shame in ordering takeout because cooking for the whole family can be difficult. This mini buffet spread from All Things Delicious consists of two slow-cooked lamb shanks, two confit duck legs, one roasted chicken, a pasta salad and a potato gratin-more than enough to feed a family of five to six.

Father’s Day Three-course Meal at Fat Cow

Miyazaki beef is hailed as the best wagyu in the world, and your dad deserves nothing but the best. This three-course lunch includes miyazaki steak with ginger sauce, grilled fish fillet, mixed vegetable stew and the restaurant's signature Fat Rice.

The set lunch is available from June 13 to 20, and costs $118 per person.

Address: 1 Orchard Blvd, #01-01/02 Camden Medical Centre, Singapore 248649

Father’s Day Feast at db Bistro & Oyster Bar, Marina Bay Sands

Now, this is a worthy meal for the man of the house. Treat your loved ones to this four-course meal that starts off with Oysters Rockefeller, an iceberg lettuce salad with blue cheese and bacon, a bone-in ribeye steak with red wine sauce with all the fix-ins and to top it all off, a Baked Alaska with rocky road ice cream.

The feast that feeds four people costs $395 and it is only available on June 19, from 5.30 to 9pm.

Address: 2 Bayfront Avenue, B1-48, Galleria Level, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 018956

Bruichladdich Micro Provenance Single Cask 0315 (Limited Singapore Edition 2022), $268, One cellar

Every dad is special-just like this limited edition single cask whiskey by Bruichladdich. This line of whiskey is hand-selected by head distiller Adam Hannett to showcase the exquisite flavours that differ from each case. There are only 282 bottles sold in Singapore so grab them fast.

Booze Free Alcohol Bundle, $159.30, Lyre’s

Alcohol isn't for everyone but with Lyre's impressive range of award-winning mock spirits, anyone can enjoy the flavours of a cocktail without the booze. The sophisticated set consists of their best sellers – American Malt, Amaretti and Dark Cane Spirit.

