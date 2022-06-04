Gift guide: The best tech gadgets to buy for dad for Father's Day

Father’s Day is around the corner and there’s no better way to show our dads — and father figures — our appreciation than by getting them thoughtful gifts.

Most fathers fall into two categories: Those who love technology and those who can’t wrap their minds around it. This is why we’ve gathered various gadgets that are both practical and easy to use, below.

50" QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022) 3 Ticks, $2,999, Samsung

PHOTO: Samsung

Our eyes are constantly strained from staring at our computer screens over an extended period of time, whether it’s spending long hours for work or watching our favourite streaming TV programmes. Why not consider getting your dad the 50″ QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV.

Equipped with an EyeComfort mode that automatically decreases the brightness and colour vibrance after that sunset, it allows for endless entertainment without any eye discomfort.

Sonos One, $349, Sonos

PHOTO: Sonos

Music lovers will truly appreciate this smart speaker. With a built-in voice control function, your dad will be able to fill his space with his favourite tunes without lifting a finger.

PHOTO: Apple

Is your dad constantly misplacing small items like his car keys? Why not get him the Apple AirTags so he’ll never have to worry about losing things again.

The Apple Airtags have an exceptional wireless range that’ll enable users to ping missing items using the iPhone. These nifty devices are also incredibly secure, with encrypted location technology.

Tech Kit Compact, $79, Bellroy

PHOTO: Bellroy

Tangled wires? Help make your father’s life easier by giving him a handy organiser with a wide interior and multiple compartments.

PHOTO: SG E-Reader Shop

This is one of the thinnest and lightest e-reading devices on the market. The Kindle Oasis is also fully waterproof, reads like actual paper with e-ink technology and it sports an adjustable warm and white light feature.

Anker 535 PowerCore III Elite 19200mAh, $108.95, Anker

PHOTO: Anker

The search for the most practical power bank is over. This particular one by Anker has an impressive capacity that enables the user to charge a range of devices from laptops, smartphones, tablets and more.

Gillette Labs Heated Razor Blade, $299, Gillette at Guardian

PHOTO: Guardian

Gillette’s heated razor is made to provide maximum comfort with every swipe. The shaver also comes with a wireless charging dock, making it travel-friendly.

Vitruvian Trainer+, $3,490, Vitruvian

PHOTO: Vitruvian

Has your dad been keeping to his fitness resolutions? Give him a hand with this revolutionary lifting machine and subscription class services.

The Vitruvian uses a dual motor system along with handle accessories to deliver up to 200kg worth of resistance. The best part? Mum will have nothing to complain about as the machine is silent and compact.

fēnix 7X Sapphire Solar, $1,499, Garmin

PHOTO: Garmin

This rugged sport watch boasts a solar charging feature that allows it to yield over 37 hours worth of battery life when it is in the normal sports mode. It also has a variety of training features, apps and sensors to monitor one’s health throughout every workout.

Theragun Prime, $469, Theragun at Synced

PHOTO: Synced

A good massage is always welcome after a hard set at the gym. The Theragun Prime delivers up to 40 percussions per second and 30 pounds of force that reaches deep within the muscles to soothe tightness and relieve soreness quickly and effectively.

Fizzics DraftPour Beer Dispenser, $284.17, Fizzics at Amazon

PHOTO: Amazon

Beer lovers would dig this novelty item. The dispenser takes any regular can of beer and converts it into draft beer with its signature micro-foam that is packed with the aromas and flavours of the beer. The device can be powered by two AA batteries or via USB.

PHOTO: Anova

Anyone can make restaurant-quality home-cooked meals this sous vide machine.

Ember Mug², $150, Ember at Selfridges

PHOTO: Selfridges

No one likes lukewarm coffee. This smart mug will keep the cuppa nice and hot for up to one-and-a-half hours. Or all day if left on the charging coaster.

This articles was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.