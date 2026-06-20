Father's Day gift ideas for dads who don't need another novelty mug

Father’s Day falls on June 21, so we have put together a selection of gifts for different kinds of dads.

The list covers practical upgrades, food, experiences and a few more indulgent options, with choices across a range of budgets.

Here are seven situational picks for the father who has been unusually good this year.

How we arrived at this list: Most of these have not been tested by us.

Inclusion is based on their specifications, apparent value and suitability as gifts. Prices and promotions were current at the time of writing.

For the dad who wants to read without distractions

A dedicated e-reader is useful precisely because it does less than a tablet.

No social feeds, messages or videos waiting behind the next tap — just the book he was allegedly going to finish three months ago.

Kobo Clara BW

The Clara BW is the straightforward option, down from its usual $229.90.

It has a compact six-inch black-and-white E Ink display, adjustable lighting, waterproofing, 16GB of storage and battery life measured in weeks.

Yes if: He mainly reads novels and does not need colour, page-turn buttons or note-taking support.

Kobo Libra Colour

The Libra Colour is the choice for someone who does more than read from beginning to end.

Its larger seven-inch colour display is joined by physical page-turn buttons, 32GB of storage and compatibility with the separately sold Kobo Stylus 2 for annotations and notes.

Yes if: He highlights passages, reads PDFs or wants an e-reader that can double as a basic digital notebook.

For the dad who takes home coffee very seriously

This is the sort of gift that siblings split between themselves — or quietly buy because everyone else in the house also, ahem, intends to use it.

Bosch Series 2 Fully Automatic Coffee Machine (TIG20301)

The machine grinds fresh beans and prepares coffee at the press of a button, with adjustable strength and Bosch's AromaSelect system for changing the flavour profile.

Its compact footprint should also make it easier to accommodate than the more elaborate machines that appear to require their own cafe counter.

Best suited to: The dad who already has preferred beans, opinions about extraction and an increasingly difficult relationship with instant coffee.

For the dad whose work shirts have outlived regimes

A shirt is an obvious Father's Day gift, although that is not necessarily a problem when his current rotation is visibly approaching retirement.

Determinant Father's Day promotion

Determinant is running a promotion through June 21, offering 20 per cent off when customers buy any shirt with two additional items.

Selected products receive a further discount, while purchases of at least $250 come with a complimentary phone strap while stocks last.

Worth knowing: The promotion is useful if you already know his size and general taste.

This is not the occasion to discover that "blue shirt" brings back bad memories unless you need to the check the 'funny family anecdotes' box.

For the dad who would rather have cake

A cake is less a personal possession than something the family will immediately help him finish, but that is usually how good cakes work.

The Pine Garden's Burnt Basque Cheesecake Black Sesame Gao

The six-inch, approximately 0.8kg cake combines a caramelised Basque cheesecake with roasted black sesame and a thick black-sesame paste centre.

It is available for collection through 30 June 2026.

Why it fits: The black-sesame filling gives it a clearer reason to exist than another generic chocolate celebration cake.

For the dad picking up another healthy habit

A compact, approachable blender gives the next morning routine one less tangible excuse to fail.

Bosch Series 2 VitaPower Blender (MMB2111M)

Its 40,000rpm motor and stainless-steel ProEdge blades are designed for ingredients such as frozen fruit, ice and fibrous greens.

The supplied Tritan ToGo bottle also lets him blend a smoothie and carry it out without transferring it into another container.

Worth knowing: That does not guarantee the healthy routine will continue past July, but it does remove one excuse.

For taking Dad out instead of buying him more things (that he won't use)

Raffles Hotel Singapore has several Father's Day dining options, with a more approachable full meal and a larger splurge for families looking to make an occasion of it.

Tiffin Room Father's Day lunch

Available on June 21 the North Indian set menu costs $122++ per person for the non-vegetarian version and $112++ per person for the vegetarian menu.

The non-vegetarian selection includes black cod wrapped in banana leaf, chicken curry, lamb with spinach and garlic, and prawn curry.

The vegetarian menu includes yoghurt kebab, morel mushroom with corn, spinach-and-paneer kofta and channa dal.

Both finish with a pistachio dacquoise and strawberry dessert.

藝 yi by Jereme Leung Father's Day menu

If splurging is on the menu, 藝 yi by Jereme Leung is serving its Father's Day menu on 20 and 21 June 2026, with a minimum of two diners.

Worth knowing: This is the more occasion-led option and requires at least two diners; then again, you aren't sending him to eat on his own, are you?

For the Bond fan and whisky obsessive

The most specialised — and extravagant — pick here is for a very specific overlap of interests rather than someone who merely enjoys an occasional dram.

The Macallan Diamonds Are Forever 55th Anniversary Release

Distilled in 2007 and matured for 18 years, the whisky uses sherry-seasoned European and American oak alongside American oak casks that previously held red wine.

The cask choice references Bond's knowledge of wine in Diamonds Are Forever, while the bottle and presentation pack draw from the film's production artwork.

It is bottled at 45.5 per cent ABV and carries a Singapore RRP of $980.

Best suited to: The overlap in the Venn diagram between Macallan collectors, Bond devotees and fathers whose children don't understand the Bond obsession but have agreed to pool their money.

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This article was first published in Potions.sg.