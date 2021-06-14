Father's Day in Singapore 2021: Thoughtful gift ideas for every type of dad (and every budget)

Father’s Day is right around the corner. Although your dad might claim that he has everything he needs, you know he’s secretly hoping that you’ll surprise him with something other than a #1 Dad T-shirt. Finding the right gift for your dad can be tricky.

You want to get him a present that’s thoughtful and personalised but most importantly, a gift that he’ll use for the years to come. That's why we've rounded up the best Father's Day gifts in Singapore to help you find the one that’s just right.

Whether your dad is stylish, sporty or sentimental, keep reading for our top picks.

1. The sentimental dad

PHOTO: Pexels

Flip through your old family albums and find that one irreplaceable photo with you and dad.

Whether that is your first family vacation or from the day that dad walked you down the aisle, capturing the moment with First Sight Singapore’s photo frame and floral arrangement will surely make for a sentimental, timeless gift.

What’s more, most of their Father’s Day gifts are adorned in light blue, symbolising good health and tranquility. Also, you’ll not only get to customise your Father’s Day frame but you’ll also be supporting a local Singaporean brand. That’s definitely a win-win.

Price : Everlasting love preserved flowers photo frame for $118

2. The dapper dad

If your dad appreciates the finer things in life, consider buying him a luxury timepiece.

These aren’t just for telling time, watches are also an outlet for self-expression, an heirloom, and in the case of high-end watches: goods that retain the value paid for them – or better yet, become even more valuable over time (especially when passed down for generations).

It’s no surprise that luxury watches are quite the splurge. Luckily, there are plenty of avenues – both online and offline – in Singapore that allow you to get on your hands on a luxury watch for less than you think.

If you’ve just dipped your toes into the luxury watch market, don’t let the price-tags scare you from making a purchase. There are plenty of affordable local places where you can source your dad’s luxury watch without burning a hole in your pocket.

Price : Luxury timepieces starting from $3,290

3. The workaholic dad

To help dad stay fueled and motivated, consider giving him a coffee subscription or a Father’s Day coffee gift bundle.

Homegrown brand Hook Coffee is a great option as they offer unique coffee flavours including Warm Hugs (dark chocolate, vanilla, cloves), B.B.T (blueberry, basil, chocolate tart), and Give Me S'mores (hot chocolate, marshmallows, spice).

What’s most exciting is their Singaporean themed coffee flavours, such as Singablend (iced gem biscuits) and M.B.S. (mango popsicle and berries). With all the variety of coffee flavours, dad will never get bored! So if your dad’s a bit of a workaholic with a mild caffeine addiction, look no further.

Price : Father’s Day coffee gift bundles for $80

4. The young-at-heart dad

If your dad is young-at-heart, surprise him with a table tennis set or a foosball table. This comes with the added benefit of being able to celebrate Father’s Day over a friendly indoor game and create new memories together.

If you’re short on space these game sets are foldable, allowing for easy storage. Game sets sold on Amazon also come with two paddles and four playing balls so that you’ll be able to jump right into a game after dad unwraps his gift!

Price : Table tennis set for $128 or a foosball table for $75.96

This article was first published in ValueChampion.