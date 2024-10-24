The Feather Blade's East Coast outlet celebrates first anniversary with $10 steak and booze

It has been a year since The Feather Blade opened its second outlet in East Coast.

To celebrate their first anniversary, on Nov 10 the steak specialist will be running several promotions, they announced on Oct 22.

From 11am onwards, diners can indulge in a plate of their steak and eggs for just $10. Do note that this is limited to one serving per person.

Those who want a tipple or two can enjoy $10 nett Asahi beer, house cocktails and wine.

Every guest will also receive a complimentary Haagen-Dazs ice cream for dessert.

Only walk-ins are accepted for the day.

Deal ends: Nov 10

