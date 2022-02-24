February COE results 2nd bidding: Premiums rise across all categories again

In the 2nd COE bidding exercise for February 2022, Cat A closed at $63,000, Cat B at $93,590, Cat C at $46,501 Cat D at $10,589 and Cat E at $93,102.

Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) received 876 bids and saw a $2,239 increase from the previous exercise. It closed at $63,000

Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) saw 939 bids and increased by $7,488. It closed at $93,590.

Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) received 194 bids and increased by $2,500. It closed at $46,501

Cat D (Motorcycles) had 521 bids in total and saw an increase of $579. It closed today at $10,589.

Lastly, Cat E (Open Category) received 300 bids and saw an increase of $6,102. It closed at $93,102.

PHOTO: Motorist

Here's a summary of the 1st bidding exercise for February 2022:

Category Current COE Previous COE Difference A – Car up to 1600CC & 97KW $63,000 $60,761



+$2,239 B – Car above 1600CC or 97KW $94,590 $86,102

+$7,488 C – Goods Vehicle & Bus $46,501 $44,001 +$2,500 D – Motorcycle $10,589 $10,010 +$579 E – Open $93,102 $87,000 +$6,102

This article was first published in Motorist.