February COE results 2nd bidding: Premiums rise across all categories again

In the 2nd COE bidding exercise for February 2022, Cat A closed at $63,000, Cat B at $93,590, Cat C at $46,501 Cat D at $10,589 and Cat E at $93,102.
Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) received 876 bids and saw a $2,239 increase from the previous exercise. It closed at $63,000
Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) saw 939 bids and increased by $7,488. It closed at $93,590.
Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) received 194 bids and increased by $2,500. It closed at $46,501
Cat D (Motorcycles) had 521 bids in total and saw an increase of $579. It closed today at $10,589.
Lastly, Cat E (Open Category) received 300 bids and saw an increase of $6,102. It closed at $93,102.
Here's a summary of the 1st bidding exercise for February 2022:
|Category
|Current COE
|Previous COE
|Difference
|A – Car up to 1600CC & 97KW
|$63,000
|$60,761
|+$2,239
|B – Car above 1600CC or 97KW
|$94,590
|$86,102
|+$7,488
|C – Goods Vehicle & Bus
|$46,501
|$44,001
|+$2,500
|D – Motorcycle
|$10,589
|$10,010
|+$579
|E – Open
|$93,102
|$87,000
|+$6,102
This article was first published in Motorist.