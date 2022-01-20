January COE results 2nd bidding: Premiums rise across all categories

Thomas Agustinus
Motorist
In the 2nd COE bidding exercise for January, Cat A closed at $57,898, Cat B at $82,001, Cat C at $43,001, Cat D at $10,000 and Cat E at $83,911.

Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) received 711 bids and saw a $299 increase from the previous exercise. It closed at $57,898.

Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) saw 907 bids and saw an increase of $4,301. It closed at $82,001.

Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) received 149 bids and increased by $801. It closed at $43,001.

Cat D (Motorcycles) had 416 bids in total and saw an increase of $311. It closed today at $10,000.

Lastly, Cat E (Open Category) received 226 bids and saw an increase of $1,410. It closed at $83,911.

Here's a summary of the second bidding exercise for December 2021:

Category

Current COE

Previous COE

Difference

A – Car up to 1600CC & 97KW

$57,898

$57,599
 

+$299

B – Car above 1600CC or 97KW

$82,001

$77,700

+$4,301

C – Goods, vehicle & bus

$43,001

$42,200

+$801

D – Motorcycle

$10,000

$9,689

+$311

E – Open

$83,911

$82,501

+$1,410

This article was first published in Motorist.

