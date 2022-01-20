January COE results 2nd bidding: Premiums rise across all categories

In the 2nd COE bidding exercise for January, Cat A closed at $57,898, Cat B at $82,001, Cat C at $43,001, Cat D at $10,000 and Cat E at $83,911.
Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) received 711 bids and saw a $299 increase from the previous exercise. It closed at $57,898.
Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) saw 907 bids and saw an increase of $4,301. It closed at $82,001.
Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) received 149 bids and increased by $801. It closed at $43,001.
Cat D (Motorcycles) had 416 bids in total and saw an increase of $311. It closed today at $10,000.
Lastly, Cat E (Open Category) received 226 bids and saw an increase of $1,410. It closed at $83,911.
Here's a summary of the second bidding exercise for December 2021:
|
Category
|
Current COE
|
Previous COE
|
Difference
|
A – Car up to 1600CC & 97KW
|
$57,898
|
$57,599
|
+$299
|
B – Car above 1600CC or 97KW
|
$82,001
|
$77,700
|
+$4,301
|
C – Goods, vehicle & bus
|
$43,001
|
$42,200
|
+$801
|
D – Motorcycle
|
$10,000
|
$9,689
|
+$311
|
E – Open
|
$83,911
|
$82,501
|
+$1,410
This article was first published in Motorist.