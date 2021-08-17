Feel like a tai tai for a day with this hotel package that combines the best of both worlds - mahjong and champagne

Ever since the pandemic put a halt on all our travel plans, local hotels have been coming up with exciting staycation and daycation deals to reel in Singaporeans with cabin fever.

And it seems like Andaz Singapore is switching things up by giving one of Singapore's favourite pastimes a luxurious twist with their mahjong and champagne package.

At $250++ per pax, you'll have access to one of the hotel's large suites and a mahjong table from 3pm to 9pm — it's definitely a huge upgrade from your HDB living room set-up.

PHOTO: Andaz Singapore

It also comes along with a platter of sweet and savoury bites as well the main attraction — the champagne.

If you or your friends aren't well versed in the art of the game, fret not. The package includes a class taught by the hotel's "resident mahjong master" from 3.30pm to 6pm.

Do note that you need a minimum of three pax to book this package, which makes sense because any less players would be a tad bit weird.

To chope yourself a session, you can make a booking on hotel experiences platform DayAway.

If you don't have that much cash to splash out, you can instead opt for a more budget-friendly experience at the games room in Safra Toa Payoh, where prices start from $8.55 per hour.

While the experience isn't as luxe, the rooms come equipped with both automatic or manual mahjong tables which is enough for a fun time.

PHOTO: Safra

Do note that only Safra members can make a booking and he or she must complete a mandatory declaration form to register all members of the group. Members are allowed to bring in guests but are required to be present at all times during the game.

Check out Safra's website for more details and prices.

