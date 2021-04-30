Hotel haven: Staycation deals in Singapore to keep your wanderlust in check

If you have yet to touch your SingapoRediscovers vouchers, there can't be a better time to spend your next weekend at a staycation.

While travel bubbles remain in the draggy talking phase, we'd happily settle for a getaway in hotel heaven - especially when massive pools, spa indulgence, and luxe linens are involved.

If you're wondering where to go for year-end fun, we've put together the best staycation deals in Singapore.

With the Singapore Tourism Board's list of approved hotels growing by the day, we'll be updating this list often enough, so watch this space.

1. Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel

Set in the heart of Orchard Road, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel combines prime mall access with the best of resort fun.

Here you can spend a day indulging in mouthwatering gastronomic delights and enjoying a leisurely swim, with a spot of shopping therapy to switch things up.

Their Dine, Shop, Stay at Tang Plaza package in the Deluxe Room starts from an attractive $290++ per night, with $50 dining credit, $50 TANGS voucher, and complimentary breakfast for two.

Lovebirds, make your getaway with the 24-hour Romantic Couple Getaway (from $420++ per night) in the luxe Pool Terrace Room.

This Mondays-to-Wednesdays package also features a set dinner at Marriott Cafe, along with complimentary breakfast and evening tipples.

Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel is located at 320 Orchard Road, Singapore 238865. For room reservations, click here or call +65 6831 4555. Book now for stays till June 30, 2021.

2. Shangri-La Singapore

Nestled in 15 acres of verdant greenery, Shangri-La offers a breath of fresh air on the doorstep of Orchard Road.

Whether it's spa pampering at Chi, The Spa or epicurean experiences at Origin Grill and The Line, this hotel promises it in spades.

For unadulterated luxury, opt for the Valley Wing Indulgence (from $598 per night) with unlimited beverages at the lounge, in-room butler drawn bubble bath with rose petals, evening canapes and cocktails at the Champagne Bar, and a 90-minute massage experience for two at Chi, The Spa.

Nature Lovers Playcation (from $378 per night) will have you unwinding in nature with a Gardens by The Bay adventure along with a family-friendly experience at buds and Splash Zone.

Shangri-La Singapore is located at 22 Orange Grove Road, Singapore 258350.

For room reservations, call +65 6235 1666 or email reservations.sls@shangri-la.com. Book now for stays till Dec 23, 2021.

3. W Singapore - Sentosa Cove

Ask us to rank our favourite hotels on Sentosa Island and W Singapore - Sentosa Cove would easily splash to the top.

Because what's not to love about a gigantic freeform pool, stylish rooms, and all-round cool vibes in this tropical resort?

If you've been coveting one of their snazzy suites with private plunge pools, the Book A Boost deal is for you.

This package includes a complimentary upgrade to the next room type and a scrumptious breakfast for two.

Speaking of gourmet indulgence, score yourself plenty with the Escape! Dining Package.

Besides daily breakfast for two, this package comes with $50 dining credits per stay for any in-house eats that tickle your fancy.

Splurge on prime cuts of meat at SKIRT, or chow down on seafood creations at the kitchen table.

W Singapore - Sentosa Cove is located at 21 Ocean Way, Singapore 098374.

For room reservations, click here or call +65 6808 7288. Book now for stays till Dec 30, 2021.

4. Hotel YAN

Industrial-chic is the watchword at Hotel YAN, with its rustic wood accents, washed concrete walls, and fuss-free vibes.

Tucked in the hipster cafe haven that is Jalan Besar, this wallet-friendly hotel boasts easy access to the best of Bugis shopping and Tekka food, with none of the town bustle.

Treat mama to a well-deserved getaway with the Mother's Day Offer, valid for their cosy Superior and Deluxe rooms - a booking for two nights will give you 37 per cent off room rates, while a three-night booking wins you a whopping 39 per cent off.

Planning a couple's retreat? Turn your room into a love nest with their Romantic Package - an add-on of $50++ will get you roses and balloons decor, a box of chocolates, plus a complimentary mini-bar.

Hotel YAN is located at 162 Tyrwhitt Rd, Singapore 207581, p. +65 6805 1955.

For room reservations, click here or email reservations@hotel-yan.com. Book now for stays till Dec 31, 2021.

5. PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay

What is a staycation without some inside-out rejuvenation? Club Med's Body and Soul (from $255++ for 2D1N) package is now happening on our shores at PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay.

Nourish yourself with Peppermint restaurant's produce from the hotel's very own urban farm, sweat it out with spin or zumba classes led by Body & Soul instructors, and unwind with barre and yoga overlooking Marina Bay.

Get additional 20 per cent savings at their St. Gregory spa, Peppermint, Peach Blossoms, and Atrium Lounge with the package!

You don't want to miss out on this nature sanctuary in our bustling city.

PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay is located at 6 Raffles Boulevard, Marina Square Singapore 039594, p. +65 6845 1000.

For room reservations, click here. Book now for stays till Sept 30, 2021.

6. Sofitel Sentosa

Featuring opulent villas and French-inspired hospitality, Sofitel Sentosa is here to cater to your unwinding or celebration needs with the Spa Edition (from $488++ per night for two) and Bed, Brunch, Booze (from $438++ per night for two) from their Retreat to Sanctuary package.

The former entitles you to a one-hour massage at Sofitel SPA and an extravagant Signature Dinner Set, while the latter presents elevated local flavours at Kwee Zeen's Brilliant Brunch, and an optional add-on of unlimited Taittinger bubbly ($68++ per person) and free booze from LeBar.

Sofitel Sentosa is located at 2 Bukit Manis Road Sentosa, Singapore 099891, p. +65 6708 8310. For room reservations, click here.

ALSO READ: 15 family staycations in Singapore you and your kids will love

7. The Vagabond Club

"Eccentric", "artsy", and "bespoke" are the adjectives for this quaint enclave in Jalan Besar.

This boutique hotel is like none other, home to 1000 whiskies, an Artist-in-Residence programme, and renowned Chinese restaurant Yellow Pot.

Their standout packages include the Whiskey Locker Package (from $294++ per night), giving you all-access to your private whiskey locker, and Discover Little India Vagabond Style with Jane SG Tours (from $470++ per night) for a two-hour off-the-beaten-track dive into the surrounding neighbourhood.

Whether it'll be the drams for you, or a chance to unleash the inner tourist, The Vagabond Club promises an unparalleled experience.

The Vagabond Club is located at 39 Syed Alwi Road, Singapore 207630, p. +65 6291 6677. For room reservations, click here or email.

8. Villa Samadhi Singapore

Who said city life was unescapable in Singapore? Tucked deep inside Labrador Nature Reserve, Villa Samadhi offers a rustic-luxe experience in a colonial hotel.

Luxe for Less (from $250++ per night) offers an affordable staycation, with an array of perks like complimentary signature sundown service with Cognac, Asian snacks, and chocolate, and sundowners for two.

For the full package, go for the Samadhi Experience (from $385++ per night) which throws in a complimentary set dinner for two, with a bottle of house wine.

Villa Samadhi Singapore is located at 20 Labrador Villa Road, Singapore 119193, p. +65 6274 5674. For room reservations, click here or email.

This article was first published in City Nomads.