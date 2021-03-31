15 family staycations in Singapore you and your kids will love

With travel bans still in place, your annual family vacation will have to wait. But there's no reason you can't schedule a quick getaway with the kids.

Here are 15 kid-friendly hotels for family staycations in Singapore (that are approved by The Singapore Tourism Board) that you can turn to for a relaxing time with the kids.

1. Four Seasons Hotel Singapore

PHOTO: Four Seasons Hotel Singapore

What: Apart from a kids' corner to poolside amenities like floating pool toys, kickboards and swimming accessories, the luxurious Four Seasons Hotel Singapore goes to extra lengths to make its younger guests feel welcome.

All you have to do is furnish the hotel with the names and ages of the kiddos, and they'll have a welcome amenity, child-sized bathrobes and slippers, toiletries, and movie and cartoon selections all specially provided for younger guests.

Need some time alone with the hubby? It offers babysitting services, too.

Where: 190 Orchard Blvd, Tel: 6734-1110

Book a room here and get 30 per cent off a second room for children.

2. Intercontinental Singapore

PHOTO: Intercontinental Singapore

What: The Intercontinental Singapore, located in Bugis, is all heritage beauty and glamour. After a revamp in recent years, it has bigger and more spacious rooms - perfect for family staycations!

Families can book a premier suite that comes with a separate living area for kids to watch TV.

Check in with the Family First package, which will get you breakfast for two adults and two children at Ash & Elm, a three-course prix-fixe dinner menu for two adults, as well as one main course and dessert for two children (under 12 years), welcome amenities, unlimited ice at The Lobby Lounge (fixed timeslot) and more.

Where: 80 Middle Road, Tel: 6338 7600, www.ihg.com/intercontinental

The Family First package is available from now till June 30, 2021. Rates are at $380++per room per night. Book on Traveloka.

3. Orchard Rendezvous Hotel

PHOTO: Orchard Rendezvous Hotel

What: Right near the shopping district and with kid-friendly eateries nearby, this is one family-friendly hotel you'll want to check out.

There's a spacious 53 sqm Family Room has a bunk bed that's perfect for a family of four and comes with amenities for the little humans such as toothbrushes, cutlery, and a welcome gift hamper.

The young ones will enjoy a Bizzie Box with colouring sheets and word search puzzles. Alternatively, rent board games or get doodling on the in-room chalkboard.

Where: 1 Tanglin Road, Tel: 6737-1133

4. Shangri-La Hotel Singapore

PHOTO: Shangri-La Hotel Singapore

What: With themed family suites and venues specially tailored for kids, they won't have a dull moment here.

For the adventurous kids, there is Buds, an interactive play space with themed activity areas (like Stage for aspiring performers as well as a fully-equipped cooking studio for budding chefs), as well as the new outdoor Splash Zone with six water play areas.

Right now, there's a Fun Family Playcation package that includes daily breakfast for two adults and two children up to 12 years old, dining credit of $100 per day, complimentary playtime at Splash Zone, and you'll even get a picnic basket with a picnic mat and food items per stay.

This is applicable for rooms from the Garden Wing Deluxe City View Room to the Valley Wing Deluxe Suite.

Rates start from $398 ++ average per night.

Where: 22 Orange Grove Road, Tel: 6737-3644

5. Sofitel Singapore City Centre

PHOTO: Sofitel Singapore City Centre

What: Smack in the middle of town, this hotel oozes French chic and contemporary style. Start your day with a delectable breakfast at the hotel's restaurant, Racines.

Afterwards, take a dip in the hotel's 30-metre long infinity pool that comes with views of towering skycrapers and the cityscape.

Parents can also indulge in a couple of drinks at the hotel's 1864 bar where cocktails, wine, and the hotel's own blend of craft beers are available.

Where: 9 Wallich Street, Tel: 6428-5000

6. The Fullerton Hotel

PHOTO: The Fullerton Hotels

What: The luxurious Fullerton Hotel and Fullerton Bay Hotel have family-friendly packages

Go for an adventure with the Family Glamping Package at The Fullerton Hotel that lets the kiddos 'rough it out' in tents with sleeping bags and a constellation projector lamp.

You can also go on a complimentary Fullerton Heritage tour (available on Saturday and Sunday, with advanced bookings required), as well as indulge in a daily Chandon breakfast, afternoon tea, and evening cocktails.

Alternatively, try out the Easter Eggsplorer staycation from now till April 3. Kids can decorate their own cookies, go on a complimentary farm tour, or visit the National Gallery. Activities are subject to availability.

Be sure to check here for details.

Where:

1 Fullerton Square, Tel: 6733-8388, www.fullertonhotels.com/fullerton-hotel-singapore (The Fullerton Hotel)

80 Collyer Quay, Tel: 6333 8388, www.fullertonhotels.com/fullerton-bay-hotel-singapore (The Fullerton Bay Hotel)

7. The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore

PHOTO: The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore

What: Get your kids on a glamping trip with the Ritz Kids Night Safari package.

They'll get to "rough it out" in a sleeping tent (all in the comfort of a luxury air-conditioned room or suite, and you won't have to deal with dirt or insects!) that comes with a night lamp, and edible turndown amenity, a Ritz-Carlton lion beanie as well as an activity book.

Book this during their birthday and they'll even get a birthday cake surprise.

Or if they're big on board games, there's also the Game Night package, which offers the hotel's own bespoke Monopoly Game per stay - they'll get to "acquire" Singapore's major museums, landmark attractions, as well as the hotel's iconic art pieces, restaurants and rooms, and it comes with customised tokens, too.

This is on top of daily in-room dining breakfast, and a Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore Monopoly Game themed welcome amenity per stay.

Where: Raffles Avenue, Marina Bay 7, Tel: 6434-5111,

The Ritz Kids Night Safari and Game Night packages are valid till Dec 28, 2021. Rates start from $550 per night each.

8. Sheraton Towers Singapore

PHOTO: Sheraton Towers Singapore

What: Conveniently located at Scotts Road, it's where you can enjoy a day out in town then head back to a luxurious retreat.

Or take a dip in the huge swimming pool with a choice of giant-sized floats that the kids will love.

For views of the pool or lush greenery that'll make you feel like you're actually on vacay, get the Pool or Cabana rooms.

For family getaways, go for the Discover Fun with the Family package that'll get you 50 per cent off the kids' room (up to 21 years old, with a minimum of one night's stay), as well as free breakfast for kids aged 12 and below at The Dining Room with every paying adult.

Use promotional code 'MAJ'.

Where: 39 Scotts Road, Tel: 6737 6888, www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/sinsi-sheraton-towers-singapore

The Discover Fun with the Family package is valid till Dec 7, 2021.

9. Goodwood Park Hotel

PHOTO: Goodwood Park Hotel

What: With its historic charm and elegant facade, a stay at Goodwood Park Hotel is quite likely to have you feeling like you're far away from home.

If you've got a kiddo in tow, book the Goodwood Family Staycation package, available with the Deluxe Mayfair room.

Outfitted with a private balcony, this looks out to the Balinese-inspired Mayfair Pool or the lush surrounding greenery.

Package perks include a complimentary breakfast for two adults and two children below six years of age, as well as a baby cot or extra bed for a child below 12 years old.

You can also tuck into Taiwan Porridge Bentos at the coffee lounge and get to take home a mascot teddy bear.

Where: 22 Scotts Road, Singapore 228221, tel: 6737 7411, www.goodwoodparkhotel.com

The Goodwood Family Staycation package is available from now till June 30, 2021. Rates are at $288++ per room per night for The Deluxe Mayfair Room.

10. Crowne Plaza Changi Airport

PHOTO: Crowne Plaza Changi Airport

What: You can't hop on a plane, but well, you can watch them take off at the Crowne Plaza Changi Airport.

And it's not just that; it has a Family Escapade stay that includes a two-hour Changi Airport and Jewel tour, as well as a two-hour bicycle rental from GoCycling at Hub & Spoke to explore the new Changi Jurassic Mile track.

From now till Dec 30, there's also the Snowy Staycation Package which includes a night's stay in the Premier room, and three tickets to Snow House at Changi Airport, T3.

Where: 75 Airport Boulevard 01-01, Singapore, 819664, Tel: 6823 5300/1800 787 1221, www.changiairport.crowneplaza.com

The Snowy Staycation Package is available from now till June 30, 2020, and priced from $280++.

Valid for bookings till Dec 25, 2020, for stays till Dec 30, 2020 (weekdays only).

The Family Escapade package is valid for stays till Jan 31, 2021, book by Jan 15, 2020.

11. Capitol Kempinski

PHOTO: Capitol Kempinski

What: Titled the "Family Glampkation", this family staycation package at the Capitol Kempinski comes with a whole host of fun benefits.

From daily free-flow a la carte breakfast for two adults and two children, to unlimited ice cream for kids and up to two take-home sleeping bags for kids, this package is definitely worth the money.

Visit the hotel's official website for availability and room rates.

Where: 15 Stamford Road, Singapore 178906, +65 6368 8888

The Family Glampkation is available from now till Dec 31 2021.

12. Sentosa Staycation at Capella

PHOTO: Sentosa Staycation at Capella

What: The package includes 20 per cent off the hotel's best available rates, daily breakfast for two persons at The Knolls and a suite of complimentary resort activities.

Kids will love the expansive nature of Capella, with plenty of space to run around. Plus, the hotel's pool is just so alluring!

Book and stay before Wednesday, June 30, 2021 to receive $100 dining credits.

Where: 1 The Knolls, Sentosa Island, Singapore 098297, +65 6377 8888

13. St. Regis

PHOTO: St. Regis

What: Check into the luxurious St. Regis hotel for a staycation unlike any other!

As part of the Family Getaway package, you'll get breakfast at Brasserie Les Saveurs for two adults and two kids, $100 hotel credit and late check out at 4pm (subject to availability).

Take note, stays are valid from now till Nov 1 2021.

Where: 29 Tanglin Road, Singapore 247911

14. W Singapore - Sentosa Cove

PHOTO: W Singapore - Sentosa Cove

What: As part of the Happy Days package, kids eat for free at the W Singapore - Sentosa Cove.

The package provides kids 12 years and under with all three meals when dining with an adult either at the hotel's restaurant or through in-room dining only.

Kids will also absolutely love the hotel's pool and the fact that the hotel's situated right by the sea!

Where: 21 ocean Way, Singapore 098374

15. JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach

PHOTO: JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach

What: JW Marriott's Fun For The Whole Family package provides a whole host of activities for the little one.

From a JW Marriott camper van, activity book and exploration book and colouring cards and crayons, kids will love their staycation experience.

The package also comes with daily breakfast for two adults and one child. Visit the hotel's website for more details.

Where: 30 Beach Road, Access via Nicoll Highway, Singapore 189763

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.