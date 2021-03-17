Ultimate family staycation experience: Best kid-friendly hotels in Singapore

No travel? No worries. Get your full home-away-from-home experience at any one of these hotels that are best for a family staycation! Ahh staycations. While we’ve always thought it to be a newer addition to our collective stash of trendy portmanteaus, new research, according to Mariam-Webster, has dated the earliest mention of the term back to the 1940s. Popularised for its ability to encourage domestic travel, the quintessential family staycation is especially important in the current day to: Help keep us sane (i.e. reduce cabin fever) Boost the local economy. Still, parents, we feel your pain. It’s hard enough finding engaging activities geared towards the whole family, let alone staycation venues that are kid-friendly too. Nevertheless, while we wait to get vaccinated and for the borders to reopen, we’ve endeavoured to put together a list of hotels that might work as an alternative basecamp for you and the kids this school holiday — read on for the full guide! 1. InterContinental Singapore: Best family staycation for cosying up PHOTO: InterContinental Singapore You’re here for their newly-launched Family suites — each fitted with a gorgeous in-room interactive kid’s zone that’s tastefully equipped with a kid’s tepee, a mini activity desk, engaging crawl spaces, as well as two custom-designed bunk beds with a slide! While the kids are playing, folks can wind down in the privacy of their connected King Bed Room. Their Family First Staycation package also includes a Playstation 4, Galaxy night light and DVD movie entertainment complete with popcorn and milk! Price: From $550/night Book: From Intercontinental Singapore or Trip.com for additional 5 per cent off when using YouTrip + SRV Location: 80 Middle Road, S188966 2. Sofitel Singapore City Centre: Best family staycation for foodies PHOTO: Sofitel Singapore

Perched on Guoco Towers, Sofitel Singapore towers over the shophouses and quaint cafes of Tanjong Pagar. Take this chance to explore Chinatown and the duxton area at off-peak periods, both just a stone’s throw away, then melt the heat off with a dip in their 30-metre long infinity pool.

Glamp up your staycation experience with their Family Fun Package that comes with themed teepee tents for your kids and afternoon tea!

Price: From $293/night

Book: From Sofitel Singapore City Centre or Trip.com for additional 5 per cent off when using YouTrip + SRV

Location: 9 Wallich Street, S078885

3. D’Resort @ Downtown East: Best family staycation for water-lovers

PHOTO: D’Resort @ Downtown East

You probably grew up watching the Jungle Book or Little Mermaid and wished you could be part of that world . Well, now your kids can! Choose between the heart of the forest or the depths of the ocean — either way, you’ll be able to crash in comfort after a full day at Wild Wild Wet or Pasir Ris Park .

There’s even a treasure box specially filled with surprises for the little ones!

Price: From $148.20/night

Book: From D’Resort @ Downtown East or Trip.com for additional 5 per cent off when using YouTrip + SRV

Location: 1 Pasir Ris Close, S519599

4. Gallop Kranji Farm Resort: Best family staycation for getting away from the city

PHOTO: Gallop Kranji Farm Resort

Probably the closest thing to countryside-living that Singapore has to offer, Gallop Kranji Farm Resort is a northern gem located far from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Check into their spacious family suites that will be able to accommodate whoever you choose to bring on this adventure (within the confines of eight of course!).

Spend your time here exploring the various farms and reserves around the area that will be an eye-opening experience for the young and old.

Shuttle buses are provided by the resort for ease of transport — there’s Bollywood Veggies , Hay Dairies , Kranji Marshes , Sungei Buloh Wetland reserve and more!

Price: From $600/night

Book: From Gallop Kranji Farm Resort or Trip.com for additional 5 per cent off when using YouTrip + SRV

Location: 10 Neo Tiew Lane 2, S718813

5. Grand Park City Hall Hotel: Best family staycation for museum-hopping

PHOTO: Grand Park City Hall Hotel

Located just a stone’s throw away from Fort Canning Park and National Gallery Singapore, bookmark Grand Park City Hall Hotel for the ultimate family getaway on the outskirts of town.

The best part? The sleeping arrangements for families are designed in such a way that both the parents and kids can have their own space, separated by interconnecting doors.

The children’s room is furnished with an activity wall, a chalkboard, a low desk, swing chair and bean bag, as well as a custom daybed, a pull-out bed, and a dining table!

Psst! Trip.com is launching a 1-for-1 deal with Park Hotel Group so you can enjoy more quality time with your kids this March — get $100 off your 2-night staycation when you make use of your SingapoRediscovers vouchers!

Check out the full deets here.

Price: From $500/night

Book: From Grand Park City Hall Hotel or Trip.com for additional 5 per cent off when using YouTrip + SRV

Location: 10 Coleman Street, S179809

6. Orchard Rendezvous Hotel: Best family staycation for shopping sprees

PHOTO: Orchard Rendezvous Hotel

Situated at the edge of Singapore’s famed shopping district, Orchard Rendezvous Hotel is perfect for the family who enjoys nothing more than the invigorating rush of city life.

There will be ample space for both you, your partner, and the kids when you choose to stay at their Family Room. There’s cable TV, an activity box filled with colouring sheets and word puzzles, as well as board games for rental should you feel like upping the stakes with a little bit of healthy competition.

Price: From $300/night

Book: From Orchard Rendezvous Hotel or Trip.com for additional 5 per cent off when using YouTrip + SRV

Location: 1 Tanglin Road, S247905

7. Ritz-Carlton Millenia Singapore: Best family staycation for a safari experience

Level up your kids’ staycation experience by bringing whimsy and adventure right into the comfort of your hotel room.

Forget beds or bugs, your child will be eased into camping life with a sleeping tent fitted with a night lamp, their very own stuffed furry companion and activity books. We even hear that there’s a specially prepared edible turndown amenity to end the night with. Yum!

Price: From $550/night

Book: From Ritz-Carlton Millenia Singapore or Trip.com for additional 5 per cent off when using YouTrip + SRV

Location: 7 Raffles Avenue, S039799

8. Shangri-La Hotel Singapore: Best family staycation for luxury living

PHOTO: Shangri-La Hotel Singapore

A castle, a spaceship, a treehouse, a safari bed and a submarine — we’re officially jealous of the custom-designed experiences kids get at Shangri-La Hotel Singapore.

Parents, forget that extensive packing list. The hotel provides a family pantry stocked with everything you might possibly need (i.e. strollers, diapers, bibs, even a washing machine) for your staycay.

Be sure to take your kids to their interactive indoor and outdoor play spaces too —there are themed activity classes at buds, as well as six unique water play areas at the Splash Zone!

PSA: Each Themed Family Suite can be connected to a Deluxe Family Room in case you’re planning to invite grandma and grandpa too!

Price: From $2000/night

Book: From Shangri-La Hotel Singapore or Trip.com for additional 5 per cent off when using YouTrip + SRV

Location: 22 Orange Grove Rd, S258350

9. Village Hotel Bugis: Best family staycation for heritage trails

PHOTO: Village Hotel Bugis

So you want to escape from the suburbs of Singapore with the whole family but you’re on a budget? Enter: Village Hotel Bugis, situated conveniently in the trendy yet historic Kampong Gelam precinct.

Stroll down the instagramable Haji Lane for some fam selfies, have a hearty Indonesian feast at Rumah Makan Minang, and drop by the ever-popular Rich & Good Cake Shop for swiss rolls to go.

Regardless of the plans you have for the day, your little ones will look forward to returning to the spacious room decked out in thoughtful (and fun) kid decorations and furnishings!

Price: From $260/night

Book: From Village Hotel Bugis or Trip.com for additional 5 per cent off when using YouTrip + SRV

Location: 390 Victoria Street, S188061

This article was first published in YouTrip.