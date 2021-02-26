Feeling burnt out? Here are 10 foods that can help you feel re-energised

Let’s be honest, these past few months haven’t really been a joyride for any parent — both at work and at home. To say that you have constantly felt stressed would perhaps be an understatement. In fact, a study conducted by Microsoft also reiterated this fact.

Researchers found that Singapore had the highest rate of burnout in the region, with 37 per cent respondents citing a lack of separation between their work-life and personal life negatively impacting their wellbeing. More pressure was added due to the constant worry of contracting the virus.

The good news, however, is that you are not alone in this battle against burnout. There are many parents like yourself who are trying to balance work and personal life.

While you may find solace in that fact, there is still something you can try at home that can aid in managing a burn out — eating healthy food.

Yes, you read that right. Eating nutritious and healthy food can boost your immune system and provide the energy you need to power through the day.

While we can’t guarantee that you’ll just magically feel better overnight, this list of foods and drinks is still a great option to nourish your body for wellness and better health.

10 foods and drinks to indulge in when you feel burnt out

1. Leafy green vegetables

PHOTO: Pexels

It’s no secret that the best source of nutrition comes from dark, leafy greens. They have a high concentration of folic acid, which helps your body get that serotonin boost you need when feeling burnt out.

Dark, leafy greens are also a great supply of folate, which helps promote heart health and can even prevent the development of cancer in the future.

Add them to a salad of your choice and prepare a nutritious meal that is sure to keep you energised throughout the day!

2. Fruits

If you’re opting for a snack to relieve some stress during work or in the middle of household chores, fruits are a great, healthy alternative to a pack of chips.

For a healthy, balanced diet, it’s important that you include as much fibre as you can. Fruits such as pears, strawberries, avocado, apples, raspberries, artichokes and bananas are a great source of fibre..

Remember, a healthy gut means a healthy mind!

3. Legumes

PHOTO: Pexels

Also a great source of fibre and protein, lentils, chickpeas, and beans can be a great addition to your diet to relieve burnout. They can also help in moderating your blood sugar levels and can even improve insulin sensitivity.

A rich source of fibre, legumes are highly beneficial to your health.

4. Adaptogens

To help you deal with the physical or emotional stress that you may be experiencing during a burnout, you can also try adoptogens. Adaptogens include herbs, mushrooms and roots commonly used in Chinese and Ayurvedic traditions and can support our bodies in handling stress.

You can add adaptogens to your diet through either adaptogen teas or by mixing them in soups, salads or smoothies.

5. Whole foods

PHOTO: Pexels

The best way to enjoy vegetables and fruits is when they are unprocessed, unrefined, and have not been repackaged. Whole foods are rich in fibre, vitamins and minerals, which keeps your body and healthy and in shape.

Indulging in a plate of whole foods can help in boosting your immune system and prevent you from feeling too tired during the day.

6. Water

You can never go wrong with a tall glass of water. If you’ve been feeling pretty burnt out these days, your system might simply be dehydrated. Experts say staying hydrated can help in keeping your stress levels down as practically every organ in our body needs water to function properly throughout the day.

So even during a busy day, whether you're recovering from burnout at work or just need a pick-me-up, don’t forget to drink water.

7. Dark chocolate

PHOTO: Unsplash

With all the nutritious and healthy foods on this list, you might not have expected to see chocolate included. But dark chocolate is actually a great source of magnesium, which helps regulate your muscle functions and blood sugar levels. Dark chocolate also contains flavonols which help keep your heart healthy .

If you’re a chocolate lover yourself, go for dark chocolates for a guilt-free snack.

8. Herbal tea

A good cup of hot herbal tea is not only great in warming you up but can also help you relieve stress or any type of burnout you may be feeling. Recovering from burnout at work is no mean feat and a refreshing tea can be your solution.

Teas such as green tea, chamomile tea and rosemary tea can be incredibly helpful in washing away anxious thoughts and keeping you relaxed with their anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

9. Soup

PHOTO: Pexels

Prepare yourself some soothing soup mixed with nutritious ingredients that you can find around your house. This is a great meal that you can just simply enjoy while relaxing as you indulge in its warm texture that is also easy to digest.

While you’re at it, you can even add some of the other foods on this list such as legumes, leafy greens, or adaptogens.

10. Smoothies

A popular breakfast item, smoothies can boost immunity and provide energy when the right ingredients are mixed together.

Try leafy greens such as kale, spinach, refreshing veggies like cucumber, or even avocado with a cup of oats, a milk of your choice and some ice cubes. Voila! You have yourself a quick, easy and energising smoothie.

While these are all great options and a must if you are all about the healthy life, it’s also worth noting that healthy food isn't the only solution.

You may also need a refreshing walk and some down time with family to feel better. You can also talk to somebody you feel comfortable with and communicate your feelings.

Stay safe and stay healthy!

This article was first published in theAsianparent.