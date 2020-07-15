Feeling Fab: Here's what I eat in a day

Feeling Fab is a series where we follow model and content creator Rachell Ng as she embarks on a journey towards a better her. She doesn't claim to be an expert, but the fitness and beauty junkie is up for anything that will make her look good and feel great!

Rachell receives many questions regarding her diet and whether she actually goes on a diet. In this episode, she shares with us her meal routine for three days.

While some of her meals include meatballs, nasi lemak and various fruits, she's just like everyone else, snacking on nutella cookies and tarts in between.

However, don't let her routine be a guide for you as everyone's body and metabolism is different.

What's important is to eat healthily and listen to your body, bearing in mind not to go overboard with the sweet stuff!