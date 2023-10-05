'Feels more accomplishing than my 4.0 GPA': Woman recommends geocaching to add 'sense of adventure' to local hikes

Singapore may not have rolling hills or rugged mountains, but it does boasts several green spaces that would satisfy any avid hiker.

But if you're looking to up the ante of your hiking experience in Singapore, how about adding a little treasure hunt into the mix?

A TikTok user , who goes by the username Forestsprite, recently shared a video of her geocaching adventure.

In the two-minute video shared on Oct 1, she headed to the Rail Corridor, a 24-km long flat hiking trail, in search of hidden 'treasures'.

Using a geocaching app, she discovered that there are more than 20 geocaches in the area, all planted by one user.

The particular geocache she's after was said to be magnetic, a clue provided by the user.

She searched high and low for it, and just when she was about to give up, she finally located the geocache.

It was tucked in a crevice on an unassuming signboard.

"This feels more accomplishing than my 4.0 GPA," she humorously quipped as she opened the magnetic container and found a sheet of paper filled with the names of people who had previously found the geocache.

She recorded her name down and placed the cache back in place.

During her outdoor exploration, she found four other geocaches and took the time to appreciate her surroundings.

"I love the spice that geocaching brings to regular hiking," she added. "Not only does it add an element of adventure to your hikes but it also conditions you to master the art of noticing things."

Netizens' reactions

In the comments section, a handful of netizens expressed that they are fans of geocaching and their interest to join Forestsprite on her next adventure.

An intrigued netizen asked about the app used for geocaching.

Forestsprite mentioned that she used the free version and suggested simply searching for "geocache" on the app store.

Surprisingly, there is a growing community of geocachers in Singapore, with one user inviting Forestsprite to join a geocaching group on Telegram.

Geocaching explained

So, what exactly is geocaching?

It's essentially a global treasure hunt where you try to locate an item hidden at specific coordinates.

Users share these coordinates on geocaching apps for others to find. You pick a spot on the map and make your way there, sometimes with provided clues.

Typically, a geocache consists of a container with a log sheet inside of it.

You can jot your name down on the sheet once you've found it. Then place back the cache where you found it and move on to the next one.

Each cache varies in difficulty, making the experience more challenging and exciting.

In Singapore alone, there are 1,075 geocaches waiting to be discovered.

