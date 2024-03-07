Female-owned local businesses shaping wellness and style in Singapore

We often discuss the obstacles faced by women entrepreneurs in the business landscape. This Women’s Empowerment Month, we honour the determination and innovation of women-led local businesses that are making significant contributions to the wellness and style sectors in Singapore.

With a deep commitment to helping people feel and look good, these local businesses uphold an unwavering commitment to quality. Coupled with a touch of thoughtfulness and a genuine passion for what they do, come with us and support these women-owned businesses in Singapore.

Thought Partner Studio

Co-working spaces are a dime a dozen, but one designed with and for mental wellness in mind — Thought Partner Studio. From her journey through grief, TPS blossomed as a meaningful way for its founder, Hamidah, a mental health practitioner, to continue providing a safe space for others, albeit in a physical manner this time.

TPS brings co-working to the mental health space, offering therapy rooms and office suites alongside a meeting room, a pantry, and even a Coffee Bar — Grumpy's. But its calm and curated design is equally attractive and conducive for freelancers and startups.

Beyond its cosy and nurturing environment, TPS envisions becoming a hub for mental health talks and discussions and offering a sense of place that fosters individual, professional, and community growth. Member or not, if you are navigating through life uncertainties or considering support for mental wellness, make an appointment for an exploration chat with their therapists to learn more.

Thought Partner Studio is located at 11 Keng Cheow Street, #04-09, The Riverside Piazza Singapore 059608. Open Mon – Sun 9am -9pm. Co-working credits start from S$250 for individual users and S$550 for sharing within a company. Exploration chat with a therapist runs S$50/session.

My Sweet Scarlett

From its humble roots as a hand-painted gifts business, My Sweet Scarlett has blossomed into a lifestyle brand with ten stockists in Singapore while expanding its reach to Australia. Fans adore the brand's hand-painted botanical motifs and soft colour palettes, which infuse a sense of joy.

Staying true to its artisanal roots, its founder and designer, Marina, continues to find inspiration in nature and culture on her travels, hand-painting designs that later take form in the brand's range of women's apparel, kids' bags, and fabrics.

Looking to the future, the brand is steering towards sustainability through the mindful selection of environmentally friendly materials, sparking joy and inspiration through its unique products.

Shop My Sweet Scarlett online and at multiple stockists around Singapore.

Emporal Co

The brainchild of two visionary sisters, Grace and Lena, Temporal Co etches the warmth and aroma of family and love into their mythical candles and bath and body products.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the brand has grown from strength to strength, from crafting out of their parents' living room to boasting a showroom and warehouse that spreads the joy of their products to customers worldwide. With over ten candle and room spray scents to choose from, you can easily set the mood for a good night's sleep or brighten up the room with fresh and uplifting scents.

The best part? You can even personalise the names on the candles in any language, making it a one-of-a-kind gift for a friend or loved one.

Shop Emporal Co here.

Mrs Deco

Turning her iPad design sketches into reality, Mrs Deco, a Singapore-based female-owned venture that braved the pandemic, is set to redefine swimwear and activewear. Blending luxury and versatility into leisurewear, Mrs Deco fuses elements of beauty and gold inspired by Ancient Egypt with vibrant hues and bold patterns from the 1920s Art Deco Movement.

Expect iconic prints on sleek, wearable designs made with quality fabric. Each piece is meticulously crafted in their factory in Bali, Indonesia, to upkeep its quality and comfort. The brand collaborates with other female designers for an exclusive series.

It has even launched a swimwear collection- featuring the intricacy of Peranakan tiles and the iconic Singapore Airline's batik print — that pays homage to Singapore's rich cultural heritage. On March 16, 2024, Mrs Deco will host a fund-raising event at Mortar & Pestle, where 10 per cent of sales proceeds will be donated to helping children in Nepal.

Shop Mrs Deco here.

This Moment FloralSoulphy

While flowers are often a go-to for gifts, This Moment, FloraSoulphy (play on the word philosophy) goes beyond mere arrangement. Utilising the principles of colour psychology and harnessing the natural energy of flowers, they curate hand bouquets, table arrangements, and floral gifts that uplift their customers.

You can even supercharge your blooms with an alchemy crystal singing bowl or have an intuitively designed arrangement by its founder, Bestarz, which carries all the blessings from the universe.

On top of enhancing our lives and environment, the inventive floral atelier uses flowers as messengers, imparting valuable life lessons — such as appreciating the beauty of impermanence and embracing the fleeting nature of life.

Shop This Moment FloraSoulphy here.

Yumi Active

In a market brimming with options for activewear, Diana Chang, founder of Yumi Active, chooses to listen to her customers. Already known for its ultra-comfy activewear made with premium fabric, the brand takes things up a notch with its Kanso Sculpt series, thoughtfully designed based on customers' feedback.

Crafted with advanced wicking and 4-way stretch technology, which offers more support and compression, this range promises a cooler and more comfortable wearing experience perfect for our tropical climate.

Besides keeping the price affordable, the brand also caters to all body types by having three inseam lengths for their leggings — too tall, too petite? Not a problem!

Shop Yumi Active online and at multiple stockists around Singapore

OliveAnkara

Out of a personal quest for African fabrics, Iffy Ubby, founder of OliveAnkara, turned her passion into a vibrant fashion brand to illuminate lives through slow fashion. Along with diversity and art, Iffy infuses the essence of her Italian-Nigerian roots in unisex, women's, and children's clothes.

Find flowy designs like dresses, split hem pants, and even a cheongsam collection inspired by the number 17 — a testament to a cultural intersection. The slow fashion brand embraces a zero-waste philosophy and uses sustainable fabrics in all its collections. In one of their 2021 collections, they have even offset their waste, effectively being waste-neutral.

Shop OliveAnkara online and at Design Orchard.

