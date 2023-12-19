Stay comfortable at home: Where to get stylish, quality loungewear and sleepwear in Singapore

Let’s face it: how you dress for bed deserves just as much thought as any other part of your wardrobe. Beyond its functional purpose, our sleepwear enhances a good night’s sleep and is an expression of comfort and style. And especially if slumber parties and sleepovers are your jam, you’ll want to feel good and look good for your #IWokeUpLikeThis shots. Whether it’s slumber parties or a restful night, here’s where you can buy sleepwear in Singapore that blends comfort and style.

Sova Silk

SOVA Silk is a beauty sleep innovator set to redefine beauty rest with their 100 per cent Mulberry Silk sleepwear. Sourced from ethical and sustainable farms, Mulberry Silk is known to be the highest quality of silk and contains properties that are actually good for our skin. Besides retaining our skin’s natural moisture, it also repels allergens, dust mites, and other irritants. With such benefits, it’s no wonder you’ll sleep soundly and look good in their Pyjamas Set (S$159). Make it uniquely yours for just S$10 for personalised embroidery, or complete the look with those luxuriously soft eye masks (SS49).

Shop Sova Silk here.

Buubees



If you love the breezy and easy feeling of oversized tees or are guilty of stealing your boyfriend’s shirt, Buubees’ Sam Lily Shirt (S$30) is made just for you. The lightweight cotton sleepwear shirt is designed to be big and baggy yet chic enough for the ladies to carry off. Although there are matching Sam Lily Shorts (S$28), we like the colourful prints on the batik shorts (from S$24.90). The wrinkle-free shorts are comfortable and sustainably made with minimum waste, using leftover fabric to make bags and pouches.

Shop Buubees here.

Bedtribe

A good night’s sleep is essential for good health. With that in mind, the founders of Bedtribe make functional loungewear with their organic bamboo fibre, giving you the comfiest and coolest sleep – a major plus in this hot climate. The ultra-soft fabric is super breathable and absorbs more moisture than cotton; plus, with its antibacterial properties, you’ll stay fresh through the night, no matter how wild your PJ party may be! The ultra-soft loungewear set (S$49) comes with a v-neck tee and pull-on shorts for a relaxed fit. Or, if you want to mix and match the colours, get them separately at S$29 each.

Shop Bedtribe here.

Rawbought



With over 25 years of experience in apparel manufacturing, Rawbought designs and makes pyjamas that are all about style and comfort. Turning the classic button-up shirt into their signature Je Dors Modal Sleepshirt (S$75), you get more coverage than a slinky nightie, while breathing free. Available in seven sizes from XS to XXXL, this buttery soft shirtdress is suited for most body shapes, perfect for twinning with your besties. And if you’d like to get it for the whole family, the Je Dors collection is also available for men and children.

Shop Rawbought here.

Sojao

Sojao is Hindi for “go to sleep”, honouring the Indian cotton farmers behind their bestselling organic bed sheets. Made with certified organic cotton, you can live in their ultra-comfy and versatile shirts, tees, and pants the entire day. Slip into the breathable Organic Cotton Women’s Loungewear Shirt (S$70) that keeps you looking fresh and smart. Match it with their Organic Cotton Women’s Lounge Pants (S$59), and you’ll get an outfit good enough to wear out. The sustainably made loungewear uses long-staple cotton fibres, which means they get softer over time. How cosy is that!

Shop Sojao here.

6ixty8ight

From fleece-lined pyjamas to cute sleep dresses and slinky cami dresses, 6ixty8ight carries a wide range of loungewear and nightwear for all the girlies. Their slip-on sleep dresses start from an affordable S$21.90 and come in cute motifs like food and LINE FRIENDS. Snuggle into the Sasha Light Fleece Pyjama set (S$59.90) or cool down with a Cami top (from S$29.90) and its matching Sleep Shorts (from S$15.90) to beat our humid weather. For special occasions, the Rosamary Cami Dress (S$44.90) and its chiffon and floral lace design will surely set the night on fire.

Shop 6ixty8ight online or in-store; please refer to the website for location details.

Sleebbee

Leave it to moms to take the best material they can find and turn it into luxuriously soft sleepwear for adults. Sleebbee uses the hypoallergenic and soft-like-cloud bamboo lyocell material you usually find in baby clothes to build their fresh and modern sleepwear collection. The Blue & white geometric print – Women’s bamboo shorts set (S$92.90) enlivens your night routine, and we like the smart trimmings around the collar. For gents, the sleek and functional Men’s bamboo PJ set (S$92.90) takes you from bed to coffee shop, so comfortable you can practically live in it.

Shop Sleebbee here.

Bells and Birds

Although Bells & Birds is synonymous with wedding bliss, “wedding bells for love birds”, we can’t help cooing over their romantic robes. Their collection runs the gamut from classy cotton and satin robes to ethereal lace kaftans. Featuring dainty floral motifs on white chantilly lace, the slightly sheer Magnolia Lace Kaftan (S$200) adds an exquisite feminine vibe, especially when paired with the White Silk Lycra Padded Slip (S$90). To make it really special, order their handmade robes with delicate lace from their bespoke series; it requires two to three weeks lead time.

Shop Bells and Birds here.

XIXILI

XIXILI, a fashion lingerie brand that blends beauty with fit and comfort, carries a collection of sleepwear that fits all body types. From cute satin sleepwear to lingerie gowns, nightdresses, camisoles, babydolls, and loungewear, it is easy to find something you’ll like. Reach for the Carin Sleeveless Top and Shorts set (S$46.90) to stay cool in our hot weather, or lounge in the super sexy yet classy Arianna Lacy Cap Sleeved Nightdress (S$43.80). Shop with a friend to enjoy special bundle deals!

Shop XIXILI here.

SANS FAFF

Embodying conscious consumption, SANS FAFF is a minimalist womenswear label with limited pieces in limited quantities to avoid waste. Splurge on their timeless and well-crafted designs in the classic button-up shirt and bottom Naomi Pajama Set Short (S$175). Featuring their signature “softer than soft bamboo” fabrics – 95 per cent Bamboo Viscose and 5per cent Spandex- the short set is perfect for Singapore’s tropical weather. Add a pop of colour and print with the Pica Pajama Set Long (S$200), and you are all set for a cosy night.

Shop SANS FAFF here.

