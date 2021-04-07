Feng shui tips to optimise your career and wealth

If you're stuck in a career rut and can't seem to make any headway on growing your wealth- despite doing all the right things, there might be an 'easy fix' to your problems: Feng Shui.

Feng shui is an ancient form of Chinese art that deciphers the relationship between individuals and the environment, plus how great surroundings can spur people to achieve greatness.

Its underlying premise is simple: Change your environment for the better, and you'll find yourself changing for the better with it.

And while this applies to all aspects of your life, this article will focus on helping you harness positive 'chi' for that much-needed boost in your career and wealth.

Tip 1: Put real, miniature plants on your working table

If your working space is near or backed into a corner, place a small miniature plant in front of your table to bring life force (i.e. positive energy) to a stagnant area, as corners of the home are believed to be spaces where 'chi' gets stuck.

Do avoid cactuses or any plants with thorns. This will project 'sha qi', or sharp energy, at your body - in turn, draining you of your energy.

Also, make sure you place real plants on or around your working area as artificial plants can drain the life force from your working space.

Tip 2: Place crystals at the right-hand side of your desk

Feng shui practitioners believe that crystals emanate specific 'frequencies', which can help you attract your desired energy, clear your space of negative energy, etc.

So, do place crystals like Clear Quartz and Tourmaline at the right corner of your desk.

Clear Quartz is believed to help provide clarity, harmonise, amplify, and activate, while tourmaline is thought to ground and protect you, plus help you relax.

Ultimately, both crystals can help break down the 'stressful energies' surrounding you - allowing you to work better and more productively.

Tip 3: Set up a water feature in the north corner of your house

In Feng shui, flowing water symbolises income; and when the water accumulates, it signifies wealth (i.e. a pile of assets).

Naturally, for great wealth, you will need to set up a water feature (with flowing waters and is at least 18-inches deep) in the north corner of your house - believed to be a 'wealth corner'.

Of course, a water feature can mean many things.

You can pick between a water fountain, aquarium, or even a koi pond.

Just note that you cannot have a water feature under a stairway (e.g. if you live in a maisonette or private home), as this can cause illness to children.

Tip 4: Avoid clutter at all costs

Feng shui practitioners believe that clutter is low, stagnant, and confusing energy that constantly drains energy from you.

Worse still, depending on the clutter's location, it can even negatively influence - or completely block - the flow of energy in many areas of your house.

For instance: Remember the crystals you're supposed to place on the right-hand side of your desk? A messy table can prevent the crystals from working their magic!

So, be sure you clear the clutter in your house (added bonus: Helps you burn calories!), with special attention to the following areas:

Main entry - Your front entrance is the way your house gets its energy nourishment

Workspace - This is where you make your money

Kitchen - It's believed that the state of your kitchen is the state of your health

Don't forget to do the most important thing: Work hard

It's always important to remember that Feng shui can only take you so far in terms of your career and wealth.

You will also need to do the rest of the legwork, ensuring that you still work hard.

Lastly, remember to make the most of every opportunity that presents itself to you.

This article was first published in ValueChampion.