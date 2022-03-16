'Festive cheer': Ramadan bazaars to return this year

SINGAPORE - The public can look forward to two physical Ramadan bazaars this year, located in Kampong Glam and Geylang Serai.

Minister of State for National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim said in a Facebook post on Tuesday (March 15) that there will be a Hari Raya light-up at both locations which the community can enjoy as they shop for festive essentials.

The bazaars were cancelled for the past two years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I hope that these two events will add festive cheer to this year's celebrations but please remember to remain cautious and observe the stipulated safe management measures at all times so that we can continue to keep each other safe," said Dr Faishal.

He added that more details on the bazaars will be announced in the coming weeks on the social media pages of Wisma Geylang Serai and One Kampong Gelam.

The Straits Times reported last Friday that the bazaar in Geylang Serai will run from April 2 to May 2 — the duration of the fasting month of Ramadan this year.

It will be open from 1pm to 11pm, and comprises two zones near the Wisma Geylang Serai building, with a maximum of 20 stalls in each zone.

The People's Association (PA), which launched a tender for a "Geylang Serai Hari Raya Shopping Experience" on March 1, said it is looking for service providers that can provide a "semblance of the bazaar (as it was) during the pre-Covid-19 days" for both shoppers and retailers, while maintaining safe management measures and providing a clean environment.

The association added that vaccination-differentiated safe management measures will be implemented for entry to the Geylang Serai Hari Raya Shopping Experience.

PA said it wants the bazaar to provide "a safe, measured and pleasant" experience for visitors through the curation of "thematic stalls and a trade mix" closely associated with Ramadan and Hari Raya, which falls on May 3 this year.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permissions required for reproduction.