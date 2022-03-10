Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar could return after 2-year hiatus, but on a smaller scale

Mark your calendars. After being cancelled two years in a row due to the pandemic, a physical Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar just might be on the cards this April.

Here are some clues that point to the typically annual People's Association (PA) event happening.

First, Malay news website BeritaMediacorp cited a recent PA tender seeking an event organiser for a bazaar expected to be held at Wisma Geylang Serai.

At the same time, bazaar operator Enniche Events also took to Facebook today (March 10) to confirm that it would be taking part in the tender, writing, "Yes! You all heard it right! We are excited as you are!"

As Ramadan falls on April 2 this year, the month-long bazaar is expected to open a day earlier, on April 1.

Speaking to BeritaMediacorp, Enniche Events founder Mustaffa Shah confirmed he would make a bid to organise the event with less than 40 stalls.

If the bid is successful, this would mean a much smaller event than previous years. In 2019, there were some 500 stalls, which attracted over two million visitors.

In 2021, the event was replaced with a virtual bazaar which featured over 60 F&B vendors and over 30 retail merchants.

