Geylang is lit, as Ramadan bazaar 2021 goes virtual

Every year, the month of Ramadan is observed by Muslims in Singapore and around the world who fast from dawn till dusk. This year, it starts from this Tuesday (April 13) and ends on May 12.

A big staple of the festivities is the annual Geylang Serai Hari Raya Bazaar which attracts Singaporeans from all across the island for the Hari Raya shopping and delicious makan.

Sadly, due to the Covid-19 situation (the pandemic is still not over yet, people!), there will be no physical bazaar for the second year in a row.

But fret not, the organisers have announced an online version instead. Called "Bazaar Kita" (Our Bazaar), it is a one-stop portal for all things Ramadan and Hari Raya.

This new digital platform will feature retail and F&B options (both pre-ordered and ready-to-eat meals), live performances, charity drives and more. Some of the programmes you can look forward to: music, comedy, cooking, baking, and exercise videos streamed on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Plus, all your Ramadan needs are literally a click away. Clicking on "Mart", for instance, brings you directly to a microsite on Grab.com (above) where you'll be able to easily and conveniently stock up your kitchen, and purchase personal care products, fresh produce, and the all-important snacks and treats.

Meanwhile, a sweet surprise awaits behind the "Sweet Treats" tab, which leads to another microsite (above), this one on Shopee, offering every yummy confection from mini doughnuts and rainbow sprinkle brownies to pretty pastel macarons and churros.

Another highlight: the special "live" segments such as a daily e-buka puasa (breaking of fast) show.

And ICYMI, you can watch last Friday's (April 9) Geylang Serai Hari Raya Light Up 2021 show in its entirety in the video above: expect entertainment from award-winning singer-songwriter Aisyah Aziz, Singapore-based DJ Itch, and Malay performing arts group Sri Warisan.

Yes, that means the Geylang Serai area is, thankfully, illuminated despite the ongoing pandemic, so just imagine the nostalgic "kampung" atmosphere and beautiful lights without the stifling crowds.

Sounds good to us!

