Festive takeaways 2023: Golden roasts, log cakes and bundle deals for at-home celebrations in Singapore

The halls are decked out, the tree is draped in twinkling lights - what's next? The festive feast, of course. But lets not miss out on spending time with our loved ones this holiday by sweating out all night in the kitchen. Indulge in the spirit of the season with a tantalising array of festive takeaways in Singapore!

From succulent golden roasts that promise to steal the spotlight on your dining table, to delectable log cakes that sweeten the celebrations, elevate your at-home festivities with our top picks and must-have treats to make your Christmas celebrations a flavourful affair.

PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Singapore

Celebrate the Christmas season with a tantalizing array of Festive Takeaways promotions at PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Singapore. Revel in favorites like the Roasted Tom Turkey with rosemary and cajun spices (S$190), and the exceptional Slow-Roasted 180 Days Grain Fed Beef Tomahawk (S$270) accompanied by rich red wine reduction.

Whilst seafood aficionados can delight in the Salmon En Croûte (S$158). To satisfy sweet cravings, dive into an assortment of desserts from the Traditional Chocolate Log (S$85) to the Mao Shan Wang Durian Mousse Vanilla Sponge Yule Log (S$98), and the irresistible Salted Caramel Chocolate Nutty Tart (S$68).

Additionally, the Festive Family Bundle (S$350 for 4-6pax) is perfect for hosting gatherings, offering a delectable variety including the beloved Christmas Ambrosia Salad, Roasted French Corn-Fed Chicken, Glazed Boneless Ham, Tagliatelle Al Funghi, Bread and Butter Pudding, and the Traditional Chocolate Mousse Log.

Order PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Singapore’s festive takeaways here or on-site. Available for orders and deliveries between Nov 16 to Dec 26, 2023. Open daily, 10am-8pm. Delivery is chargeable at S$50 per location. Complimentary delivery is available for orders of S$500 and above. Enjoy Early Bird savings of 25 per cent on orders placed with selected credit cards from now till Nov 30, 2023, and thereafter, 20 per cent* savings from Dec 1 till Dec 26, 2023.

Carlton City Hotel

Carlton City Hotel is all set to make this Yuletide season extra special with an array of festive treats, and lavish feasts. Executive Chef Madeline Tan and her culinary team offer hassle-free celebratory meals through curated takeaway feasts, perfect for sharing with loved ones.

The Carlton City Hotel’s Christmas Shoppe boasts an array of delightful options, including the iconic Traditional Roasted Turkey (S$188nett), served with sautéed vegetables, chestnut stuffing, cranberry marmalade and savoury brown sauce. Other delights include all-new Grain-fed Angus Beef Ribs (S$60nett), Slow-cooked Pork Belly Roulade (S$128nett), and the must-have Honey Baked Bone-in Gammon Ham (S$268nett) that are bound to become new festive favourites .

Indulge in sweet creations like the all-time favourite Carlton Classic Log Cake (S$68nett), along with Golden Bird’s Nest Yule Log (S$78nett) or the decadent Strawberry Shortcake Bliss Yule Log (S$78nett). If you’re heading down to self-collect, experience the hotel’s magical transformation into a pink wonderland with a stunning two-metre Christmas ‘live’ tree or immerse yourself in choir performances on Christmas eve and day.

Order Carlton City Hotel's festive takeaways here or on-site. Available for orders till Dec 20, 2023, for deliveries between Dec 1 to 25, 2023. Open daily, 10.30am-7pm. An advance order of five days is required.

Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel

A symphony of delightful Yuletide feasting awaits at Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel. Made especially for the festive season, there’s an array of sweet and savoury treats for takeaway that will enchant your taste buds.

Elevating this year’s festive offerings are 11 tantalising additions, including the luxurious Baked Whole King Crab with Sea Urchin Gratin & Pasta (S$328 for 6 pax), the health-conscious Baked Lemon Garlic Whole Halibut (S$220 for 6-8 pax), and the Singapore Sling-inspired Whole Roasted Turkey with Cherry & Pineapple Stuffing ($240 for 6-8 pax).

The line-up also boasts the return of favourites like the Roast Pork Saddle with Pancetta & Porcini Mushroom Stuffing (S$225 for 6-8 pax) and the succulent Smoky BBQ Dry Aged Irish Beef Mid Ribs (S$270 for 6-8 pax).

To top it off, an assortment of captivating yule logs steal the show, featuring the whimsical Caramel Popcorn with Apple Christmas Train (S$85) and the elegant Blue Pea White Peach Log Cake (S$85) among other delectable choices. These creations are guaranteed to make your holiday gatherings truly unforgettable!

Order Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel’s festive takeaways here or on-site. Available for orders now, for collection and deliveries from Nov 24 to 25 Dec 25, 2023. Open daily, 8.30am-8pm. Delivery charges are priced at S$45 nett per location. Enjoy 25per cent off from now until Nov 30, 2023 with promo code GCXM25, and 20 per cent off from Dec 1 to 22, 2023, with promo code GCXM20.

Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium

In true Singapore style, experience a tropical Christmas with Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium’s festive takeaways starting November 2023! This year, the hotel is introducing the Roasted Turkey with Coconut Crust (S$188), a delightful twist on the traditional roast, blending succulent turkey with refreshing coconut flavour — a feast for seven to eight diners, the dish comes with achar, garlic fried rice, and curry leaf cream sauce.

Indulge in the moist Black Forest Log Cake (S$98 for 8-10 pax) or opt for a less sweet option, with the new Lychee Ginger Log Cake (S$98 for 8-10 pax), harmonising sweet lychee with a subtle floral touch and a warm ginger spice.

To get a bang for your buck, explore the best-selling Santa Claus’ Bundle (S$408 for 10-12 pax) with roasted turkey, honey glazed ham, Lychee Ginger Log Cake, and wine, or Rudolph’s Bundle (S$388 for 10-12 pax) with coconut crust turkey, salmon fillet, Black Forest Log Cake, and wine — perfect bundles for a festive feast.

Order Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium’s festive takeaways here or on-site. Available for orders now till Dec 26, 2023, for collection from Dec 1, 2023 to Jan 2, 2024. Delivery is free for orders $400 and above. Enjoy a 20 per cent discount on pre-orders before Dec 9, 2023.

Sky22, Courtyard by Marriott Singapore Novena

Embrace the festive cheer at Sky22, Courtyard by Marriott Singapore Novena. This season, savour the holiday flavours through an array of gourmet takeaways, sharing the gift of time and love with your loved ones.

Indulge in the spirit of Christmas traditions with sumptuous roasts, sharing platters, savoury stews, and delightful desserts like log cakes and puddings. Elevate your gatherings with Festive bundles like Butcher’s Platter for 4 (S$238), and Festive Feast for 6 (S$348) catering to heart-warming home celebrations.

A la Carte standout dishes include Roasted Turkey with Chestnut and Foie Gras Stuffing (S$208), Champagne Boneless Gammon Ham with Cinnamon Pineapple Sauce (S$168), Maple-Glazed Baby Back Pork Ribs (S$70), and an assortment of log cakes including a vegan Wild Raspberry Amatika Chocolate Yule Log (S$75).

Notably, Sky22’s commitment to sustainability shines through its recent recognition with the Farm-To-Table: Mid-Tier Certification from the Singapore Food Agency, showcasing their use of over 15 per cent locally sourced produce and adherence to responsible food sourcing goals.

Order Sky22, Courtyard by Marriott Singapore Novena’s festive takeaways here or on-site. Available for orders now till Dec 20, 2023 12pm, for delivery daily from 12pm – 3pm, 5pm-8pm. Self collection daily at Sky22 restaurant from Nov 8, 2023 to Jan 1, 2024, 12pm – 3pm, 5pm – 8pm. An advance order of five days is required.

The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore

The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore invites home entertainers to recreate their exceptional dining experience at home through delectable takeaways.

Indulge in a sumptuous assortment of roasted meats featuring the Spice-Rubbed Whole Turkey paired with cranberry jam and bread sauce, the Roasted Black Angus Beef Ribeye served with horseradish cream, dijon mustard, and red wine sauce, and the renowned Baked Honey Ham infused with The Bar at 15 Stamford’s signature cocktail, Plantation 1840.

This cocktail also influences handcrafted holiday treats like the Plantation 1840 Rum Fruit Cake, Stollen, and the new White Mistletoe — a Morello cherry pound cake adorned with candied citrus peels and raisins, topped with a luxurious cream cheese frosting. For a sweet ending, the classic Chocolate Yule Log promises to steal the spotlight with its chocolate roulade, blueberry preserve, Andraschko coffee-infused dark chocolate ganache, and salted caramel drizzle.

Order The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore’s festive takeaways here or on-site. Available for orders now, for delivery and collection from Dec 1 to 25, 2023. Delivery is available at S$30, with surcharges applicable on Dec 24 and 25. Enjoy a 15 per cent discount from now to Nov 30. Discount is valid for select festive items.

JW Marriott Singapore South Beach

The holidays just got much more magical with JW Marriott Singapore South Beach’s Take Home Festive Experiences. Indulge in a luxurious array of festive roasts, christmastime cakes, and special edition seasonal delights.

Delve into the essence of Yulefest with their signature roasts, featuring a delightful debut of the Crispy Pork Knuckle (S$138) alongside traditional favorites like the Whole Roasted Turkey (S$168), and Beach Road Kitchen’s iconic Prime Rib (S$388).

Modern classics including Norwegian Salmon Wellington (S$208), Roasted Sous Vide Lamb Leg (S$238), and Slow Roasted Striploin (S$248) complete this mouthwatering selection. Executive Pastry Chef Edina Si also crafts mesmerizing confections, from the zesty Yuzu Mango Matcha Yule Log (S$78) and the White Coffee Caramel Passionfruit Yule Log (S$78) to the indulgent Gianduja Milk Chocolate Hazelnut Tart (S$78).

The assortment extends to German Marzipan Stollen (S$45), Homemade Panettone (S$38), and the Christmas Sleigh Sharing Box (S$98) loaded with macarons, pralines, choux puffs and cookies, ensuring a sparkling celebration with each delectable bite.

Order JW Marriott Singapore South Beach's festive takeaways here or on-site. Available for orders from Nov 23, 2023 to Jan 1, 2024. An advance order of two days is required. Complimentary delivery is available for orders of S$288 and above. Enjoy 20 per cent off from Nov 1 to 30, 2023 with Citibank (code: CITIXMAS20), DBS/POSB (code: DBSXMAS20), OCBC (code: OCBCXMAS20) and UOB cards (code: UOBXMAS20).

Pan Pacific Orchard, Singapore

Celebrate the enchantment of the festive season at Pan Pacific Orchard, where exquisite handcrafted treats are bound to impress this festive collection. Elevate your gatherings with gourmet roasts like Traditional Spiced Roasted Whole US Tom Turkey (S$260+ for 8-12 pax), and Chipotle & Manuka Honey Glazed Gammon Ham (Boneless) (S$190+ for 8-12 pax), accompanied by sumptuous sides like Norwegian Smoked Salmon & Condiments ($68+ for 4-6 pax), Potato ‘Au Gratin’ with Truffle Essence and Manchego Cheese ($58+ for 4-6 pax), and Seafood Lobster Bisque ($110+ for 6 pax).

Indulge in an assortment of yule logs, cakes, macarons, cookies, and chocolate pralines, including showstoppers like Santa’s Belt (S$98+) — a delightful concoction of chocolate almond sponge, white peach and cherry blossom mousse, mascarpone crémeux, and pistachio feuilletine. Other divine choices include the Forest Cherry Log Cake (S$98+) filled with dark chocolate mousse and the Coco & Strawberry Log Cake (S$98+) boasting coconut and lime ganache in vanilla chiffon and strawberry Chantilly cream.

Order Pan Pacific Orchard’s festive takeaways here or on-site. Available for orders from now till Dec 23, 2023, for collection from Nov 27 to Dec 26, 2023. Self-collect at Mosella, Level 2 of Pan Pacific Orchard, open daily 11am-8pm. An advance order of three days is required. All prices are subject to GST.

Greenwood Fish Market

Greenwood Fish Market has also unveiled its festive takeaways line-up, boasting an enticing array ranging from seafood staples to seasonal delights. The spotlight shines on their impressive Oyster Selection, showcasing 15 varieties from seven countries, including new additions from Portugal, Netherlands, and Ireland.

These oysters, sourced directly multiple times a week, come in ready-to-eat platters of 12 pieces starting at S$59.40, while the new "Oyster Boxes" offer bulk deals on unshucked ones, featuring exclusive brands like the award-winning French KYS and the premium Etoile Super Specials.

Additionally, there are perfectly portioned seafood sharing platters like the Seafood Combo (S$399 for 6-8pax) catering to various group sizes and showstopper centrepieces like salmon (S$119) and beef wellingtons (S$168), and melt-in-your-mouth pastrami (from S$58). Complete your feast with delectable dessert options like the Sticky Date & Coconut Log (S$38) and Apple Crumble Log (S$38), or explore their extensive repertoire featuring Greek caviar, lobsters, crab legs, and an assortment of whole fishes from around the world for your celebratory needs.

Order Greenwood Fish Market’s festive takeaways on-site/ through call (for cheaper prices), through Oddle, or GFM’s online retail store . Available for orders now, for self-collection and delivery from Dec 1, 2023 to Jan 15, 2024. Open daily 12pm-9pm, Festive Hours: Dec 21-26, 2023 11am-9pm, Dec 28, 2023 to Jan 1, 2024 11am-9pm.

Casa Vostra

‘Tis the season for joy and festivity, and Ebb & Flow Group is ushering in the holiday spirit. From the just opened, Casa Vostra, expect a splendid array of ready-to-heat trademarked pizzas, D-I-Y pasta kits, and gelato, perfect for household celebrations.

The pop-up, renowned for its restaurant-quality pizzas and pastas, now offers delivery bundles featuring an expanded selection of homemade Italian staples. Crafted by pizza maestro Chef Antonio Miscellaneo, these pizzas, including favourites like Tartufata (S$28), Margherita (S$23), and Prosciutto e Funghi (S$28), require only a five-minute second bake to achieve a crispy crust with just the right amount of chewiness.

Complementing these pizzas are D-I-Y pasta kits with classic styles and sauces, each showcasing homemade pasta true to its Italian origin, such as Trofie for Pesto (S$17), Gramigna for Ragù di Salsiccia (S$17), and Orecchiette for Cime Di Rapa (S$19). To complete the Italian feast, homemade gelato pints as well as a selection of bottled wines, add a perfect touch. Available in various bundle configurations, catering to different group sizes.

Order Casa Vostra’s festive takeaways here or on-site. Available for orders now, for self-pick-up and delivery. Delivery fees are subject to distances from the Casa Vostra kitchen with fees ranging from S$12 to S$25. Complimentary delivery is available for orders above S$80. Enjoy 50 per cent off for orders above S$50.

Tigerlily Patisserie

Evoking a wintry essence, Tigerlily Patisserie introduces a refined collection spanning large format delicacies, entremets, bake boxes, and hampers, each a delightful gift option for your loved ones. Notable offerings include the Spiced Pear & Dark Chocolate Log Cake (S$92), boasting a Valrhona Sakanti Bali 68 per cent dark chocolate mousse and a hidden pear compote on walnut crumble.

Returning by popular demand is the Camembert Wreath Bread (S$42), a herb-infused brioche enveloping a rind of Normandie Camembert, upgradeable with black winter truffles (S$62). For an assortment of entremets, the Nutcracker Suite (S$49.80) offers a quartet of petite gateaux, featuring flavours like Santa’s Hat, Viva la Vanilla, Ondeh Bauble, and the signature Chocolate Hazelnut Tart.

To make a lasting impression, the Yuletide Ensemble (S$98) is an exclusive hamper presenting delectable surprises like Chocolate & Hazelnut Panettone, Jasmine Tea Madeleines, homemade Strawberry & Moscato Jam, Chocolate Raspberry Gâteau de Voyage, and Bergamot Rooibos Tea by A.muse Projects — a comprehensive gift to relish through the festive countdown.

Order Tigerlily Patisserie’s festive takeaways here or on-site. Available for orders now, for self-pick-up and delivery between Nov 21, 2023 to Jan 12, 2024. An advance order of two days is required. Delivery fees are priced at S$15. Complimentary delivery is available for orders above S$100.

Voco Orchard Singapore

At Voco Orchard Singapore, the festive season sparks excitement with a splendid array of seasonal delights available for takeaway and delivery. Takeaways include opulent offerings such as wood-fire oven roasts starting from $178++, Opus Jarrah Wood Flame-Grilled Sharing Platters from $198++, and sharing bundles catering to various party sizes.

Feast on classics like the Classic Roast Turkey (S$228) or dive into the Grilled Seafood Sharing Platter (S$198) featuring premium seafood delights. The sharing bundles offer options for both a Cosy Party at $328 and a Lavish Feast at $508, each including a bottle of Prosecco alongside culinary delights like Classic Roast Turkey, Cinnamon Honey Baked Ham, and the Caramel Milk Chocolate Champagne Yule Log Cake.

Sweeten celebrations with indulgent treats like the D9 Classic American Cheesecake Yule Log at $85 and the luxurious Caramel Milk Chocolate Champagne Log at $95, crafted with exquisite flavours to make the festive season truly delightful.

Order Voco Orchard Singapore’s festive takeaways here or on-site. Available for orders and delivery from now till Dec 28, 2023. Please note that delivery service is unavailable on Dec 24 and 25, 2023, only self-pick up. Delivery fee subject to location.

Pâtisserie CLÉ

The upcoming Christmas menu Pâtisserie CLÉ brings a plethora of seasonal delights including an online-exclusive Christmas Gift Box (S$90+). featuring nine themed treats. The Festive Tea Party (S$88+), reminiscent of a Christmas tree, presents an assortment of sweets and savouries, while the log cakes — All Pistachio and Black Forest (from S$60) — promise indulgent moments with their distinct flavours and textures.

Additionally, revel in the festive spirit with their enchanting Christmas-themed pastries like the Christmas Tree (S$11+), Apple Berry Tart (S$10+), and the returning favourite, the Reindeer (S$10+), embodying the essence of the season. Pâtisserie CLÉ also offers delectable bites like Chocolate Chip Cookies (S$28+), Earl Grey Tea Shortbread (S$25+) as well as Cranberry, Rose,& Almond Shortbread (S$25+), perfect for gifting or relishing in the cozy holiday season.

Order Pâtisserie CLÉ’s festive takeaways here or on-site. Available for orders now, for self-pick-up and delivery between Dec 1 to 30, 2023. Delivery fees are priced at S$15. Complimentary delivery is available for orders above S$130. Enjoy 10 per cent off all Christmas items on orders placed from now to Nov 30, 2023, and 10 per cent off on 10 sets or more of the same item from the following selection: Chocolate Chip Cookies, Earl Grey Shortbread, Cranberry, Rose and Almond Shortbread, Cookie Gift Set, Rocher or Christmas Granola Man.

Da Paolo Gastronomia

Da Paolo Gastronomia invites everyone to experience the Italian way of celebrating Christmas, emphasising the joy of family, love, and delectable food. Their fuss-free feast features succulent roasts, tantalising sweets, and gourmet bundles.

The highlight is the Stuffed Boneless Roast Turkey(S$388, for 10-12 pax), skilfully prepared with a flavourful core of Cotechino, chestnuts, and shiitake mushrooms, paired with roasted potatoes, carrots, and truffle gravy. Another star is the Honey Baked Ham (S$178 for 8-10 pax), infused with spices and complemented with a tangy passionfruit sauce.

The feast extends to an array of sides and mains like Ravioli al Parmigiano (S$110), and Truffle Mac & Cheese (S$110). The desserts boast creations like the White Forest Log Cake (S$89), Valrhona Chocolate Log Cake (S$75), Homemade Stollen (S$48), and Gingerbread Chocolate Tart (S$89), catering to varied preferences.

Additionally, Da Paolo offers festive bundles perfect for hassle-free hosting, including the Christmas Roast Bundle (from S$318) and the Christmas Feast Bundle (from S$268), both designed for 6-8 pax, featuring a variety of delectable dishes and optional dessert upgrades.

Order Da Paolo Gastronomia’s festive takeaways here. Available for orders from now till Dec 31, 2023 or while stocks last, for self-pick-up from any Da Paolo Gastronomia outlet, and delivery from Nov 4, 2023. An advance order of three days is required. Delivery fees are priced at S$35, and S$45 for orders made from Dec 8, 2023 onwards. Complimentary delivery is available for orders of S$400 and above. Enjoy 15 per cent off on the Christmas Roast Bundle, when you place an order from by Nov 30, 2023.

This article was first published in City Nomads.