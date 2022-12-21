'To find back money is like 20% chance': Ex-Singapore Airlines stewardess shares tips on how to prevent theft on flights

Theft tends to happen when least expected. That's kind of the point, in order to catch the victim off guard.

But on a commercial flight, surely not?

Well, she's afraid so, says former Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight stewardess Amber Tan who shared her experience with theft onboard flights.

Unfortunately, her words won't quell any existing fears among nervy travellers.

On Dec 7, Amber took to TikTok and shared a 58-second clip explaining that theft on planes is very much a real issue.

She recalled a situation when she had a close-up experience of theft on a plane.

https://www.tiktok.com/@heyamber.tan/video/7174233934413204738?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7127081970231854594

"This passenger came up to us [and told us] that he lost something like money," she said.

While the cabin crew did their due diligence by investigating further, Amber mentioned how difficult it is to retrieve lost cash.

The odds aren't great either — she suggested that "to find back money is like a 20 per cent chance".

As for that specific incident, she didn't reveal if they managed to help the passenger find his lost cash.

To minimise the risk of theft, Amber explained that SIA has different standard operating procedures at different destinations.

She added: "Especially on those turnaround flights, we have to check the overhead compartments to make sure there's nothing left behind."

Thankfully, Amber provided a couple of anti-theft tips which can hopefully bring a sigh of relief to travellers.

The first one is something most of us might already know but it serves as a good reminder.

Overhead compartments aren't always the safest location, especially for valuable items.

This is why Amber advised travellers to put their "more important" belongings with them — under their seats or in front of them.

Another useful tip she gave is to realise that vigilance when travelling starts when one is on the plane.

"It's not about just the country itself. Even on flights, you have to be more vigilant."

AsiaOne has contacted Amber for more information.

Travellers can never be too careful or vigilant, especially during this festive season with more people on the move.

On Dec 13, a Singapore traveller shared her terrifying experience of being targeted by pickpockets in Athens.

The woman and her family escaped pickpockets not once, but twice within a span of 24 hours.

Despite attempts by pickpockets to distract her, the savvy traveller was always aware of her surroundings and reacted swiftly to thwart their antics.

Based on that experience, she shared her tips on how to best stay safe when travelling overseas.

