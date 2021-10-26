Fine jeweller B.P De Silva's new diamond necklace is inspired by shophouses

With over 150 years of history since its founder arrived from Ceylon to early Singapore, fine jeweller B.P De Silva introduces the High Street Capsule Collection that takes inspiration from the street where their first atelier was located.

Looking towards the past for inspiration, the collection draws from the geometric, ornamental design of shophouse fronts.

Creative director Shanya Amarasuriya, studied specifically the latticework adorning the windows on shophouses along the street to create the diamond-studded pendant.

The collection consists of 0.84-carat necklaces in three full solid gold colourways: 18k Rose Gold, 18k White Gold and 18k Yellow Gold.

Hanging from the necklace is a pendant showcasing the Old Mine Cut Diamond.

An equally storied cut, its 58 facets are crafted by hand to give it an antique look missing in modern machine-cut diamonds. Due to that, it affords the stone a unique glow under candlelight.

B.P de Silva Atelier is located at 14 Kung Chong Rd, Level 5, Singapore 159150.

This article was first published in Peak Magazine.