First cut is the deepest: Oon Shu An looks back on first job at Fosters Steakhouse before closure

Farewells are never an easy thing to stomach, even if it comes with a side of fluffy scones and tea.

With news that Fosters Steakhouse in Holland Village will be closing for good, scores of regular customers and former staff have been paying the place one last visit.

And surprise, surprise, local actress Oon Shu An was among those who took the time to visit the local dining institution.

In an Instagram video, the 36-year-old can be seen tucking into their to-die-for scones as she paid tribute to the 62-year-old establishment.

Dropping a bombshell, Shu An revealed that her first job ever was being a waitress with Fosters. The Army Daze 2 actress shared that she took up the gig after receiving the bad news of having to repeat her first year of junior college.

Being a waitress is no easy feat, and Shu An wasn't shy to admit that she broke an entire tray of glasses in her first week.

But, in the long run, she was grateful that she took the plunge to try her hands at the job.

"That decision I made on a sad day, led to years of learning new skills and growing so much as a person."

Besides being proud of her ability to clear multiple plates in one go, Shu An also called the kitchen staff "the absolute sweetest".

Singling out Chef Peter, the Mata Mata actress thanked him for fostering a positive work environment – where work was fun and everyone looked out for each other like family.

Shuan revealed that her first job was as a waitress at Fosters with colleagues like Chef Peter. PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/oonshuan

In addition, Shuan also paid tribute to her first manager Johnny. In her post caption, she highlighted his professionalism towards both the patrons and staff.

Although Johnny didn't baby her and was curt in her formative work experience, Shu An felt that he "knew the difference between teaching and humiliation" and ultimately would look out for his staff.

Shu An's touching tribute post prompted other local celebrities to jump onboard with their own.

Radio DJ Kimberly Wang couldn't hide her love for the famed restaurant, while fashion influencer Savina Chow chimed in saying their apple pie is the best.

Fashion influencer Savina Chow and radio DJ Kimberly Wang pay their tribute to Fosters. PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/oonshuan

Fosters Restaurant is closing permanently on Wednesday (Oct 26), with a farewell party on Tuesday (Oct 25) taking place between 5pm to 10pm to end things off with a bang.

