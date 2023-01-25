First date fortunes for every Chinese Zodiac sign this Lunar New Year

The Year of the Rabbit is here.

An auspicious time of the year that signifies new beginnings, there's no better time for singletons snatch that match by seeking out a good dose of cosmic wisdom.

And young adult singles on Tinder are already aligning with the stars for their dating destiny — Tinder's Year in Swipe revealed that star signs were the most popular type of descriptor added to Tinder bios.

To help hopeful singles leap into this spring season, Tinder has partnered with Feng Shui Master Adelina Pang to reveal what 2023 has in store for each of the Chinese zodiac signs along with astro-inspired dating tips to boost their romantic fortunes.

"As we bid goodbye to the roaring Tiger, we welcome the gentle Rabbit, who is known to bring peace and prosperity in Chinese astrology.

"Young singles looking to meet someone new this year can expect to do so in an environment of calm and balanced energy. Whatever one's relationship goals are this year, with these Zodiac readings and tips, young adult singles can make the best out of the Year of the Rabbit to bring new connections, improve their love luck and set themselves up for romantic success," she says.

Rabbit

PHOTO: Tinder

This is YOUR year. Literally. Take advantage of your meticulous nature to re-evaluate your dating priorities by setting expectations early on and engaging in healthy communication for a 'hoppy' love life.

Activate your Peach Blossom Luck with:

Lucky First Date: Go for simple hangouts such as taking a walk or grabbing coffee to ease yourself into the dating scene

Lucky Matches: 🐐 🐷 🐶

Dragon

PHOTO: Tinder

Just as a dragon would soar, your overall fortunes will bring you joy and a deep sense of fulfilment. Even when you feel less optimistic, don't be afraid to soar and put yourself out there — your personality and passions are what make you unique!

Activate your Peach Blossom Luck with:

Lucky First Date: Bond over your shared passions! Have a playdate with your fur babies, or go on a foodie date to find the best vegan restaurants in town

Lucky Matches: 🐵 🐀 🐓

Snake

PHOTO: Tinder

A sssseriously auspicious year for the Snakes, your energy and magnetic charm will see people drawn to you this year, influencing your relationships for the better. You may even find opportunities also calling from lands far and wide.

Activate your Peach Blossom Luck with:

Lucky First Date: Going overseas with a new match might be daunting and impossible, but nothing's stopping you from being a tourist in your own country!

Lucky Matches: 🐓 🐮 🐵

Horse

PHOTO: Tinder

You will unfortunately be experiencing the tai sui, or the Chinese equivalent of mercury retrograde, throughout the year. Thankfully, your wise nature will help you rein in rash decisions since you know exactly what you're looking for, and how you're planning to achieve it.

Activate your Peach Blossom Luck with:

Lucky First Date: Host a game night with your match to find out more about them through some lighthearted fun

Lucky Matches: 🐯 🐶 🐐

Goat

PHOTO: Tinder

This year is truly the G.O.A.T (Greatest of All Time) for you! Your mesmerising personality will see you forge new connections that will benefit both your love life and work prospects.

You will also be a guiding force for others, so embrace being a wingmate! Your infectious energy might just be the spark we all need.

Activate your Peach Blossom Luck with:

Lucky First Date: Grab your BFF and take your match out on a double date to an escape room! There's no better way to get to know someone than by working to solve a problem together.

Lucky Matches: 🐷 🐰 🐴

Monkey

PHOTO: Tinder

'Work hard, play hard' is your mantra this year. Make the most of this by going into dating with an open mind and not letting the opinions of others determine your self worth — you're amazing just the way you are!

Activate your Peach Blossom Luck with:

Lucky First Date: Try out yoga or take meditation classes. You'll find that it puts you in an amazing head space to get to know each other stress-free

Lucky Matches: 🐀 🐲 🐍

Rooster

PHOTO: Tinder

Known for your fierce independence, it's no surprise that you find yourself gravitating towards personal development this year.

But that doesn't mean you have to put your love life on the sidelines — dating is an amazing way to (re-)discover yourself and work on your relational skills!

Activate your Peach Blossom Luck with:

Lucky First Date: Get to know each other better by volunteering at a cause you both find meaningful

Lucky Matches: 🐍 🐮 🐲

Dog

PHOTO: Tinder

Craving for some puppy love? Blessed with Love Luck this year, those born in the Year of the Dog will see double the good fortune when it comes to dating, so seize every opportunity to meet new people.

Activate your Peach Blossom Luck with:

Lucky First Date: Bring the Tinder experience from URL to IRL on an activity-based first date - keep your sharp ears out for a new concert or sniff out an upcoming sporting event

Lucky Matches: 🐯 🐴 🐰

Pig

PHOTO: Tinder

As luck will have it, all signs points to you being #blessed this year, with many opportunities to shine without hard setbacks. Make use of this opportunity to fully embrace your true self to make real connections and avoid being misunderstood.

Activate your Peach Blossom Luck with:

Lucky First Date: Break the ice by singing your hearts out together at karaoke

Lucky Matches: 🐰 🐐 🐯

Rat

PHOTO: Tinder

Love does not need to take a back seat while your career flourishes this year. Your excellent Love Luck will give you the extra 'oomph' you need to make yourself irresistible to the matches you meet, so let the charm you have at work translate into all aspects of your life — including your dates!

Activate your Peach Blossom Luck with:

Leverage on your star-powered confidence and plan a date activity outside your comfort zone. Maybe bouldering, where you can climb the relationship ladder and fall for each other?

Lucky Matches: 🐵 🐲 🐂

Ox

PHOTO: Tinder

Bask in this year's relaxing energy to enjoy life's pleasures with a match. But be careful with your finances this year and remember that potential matches with true intentions will see you for you.

Activate your Peach Blossom Luck with:

Lucky First Date: Take your match to enjoy simple (and affordable) pleasures like cloud watching, or discover the outdoors together with a hike at your local trail

Lucky Matches: 🐓 🐍 🐀

Tiger

PHOTO: Tinder

You may find this year a tad challenging when it comes to your Love Luck. But practising radical kindness on your partner or new match with simple, meaningful gestures will go a long way in squashing the bad qi (or energy).

Activate your Peach Blossom Luck with:

Lucky First Date: Wow a match by planning your next date around their Interests. Creative activities like Camping, BBQs, Trying New Things, and Street Food all made it into the top 10 trending global Interests on Tinder.

Lucky Matches: 🐴 🐶 🐷

ALSO READ: Hop into the new year: How to shop for maximum huat this CNY, based on your zodiac sign (part 4)

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.