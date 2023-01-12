Hop into the new year: How to shop for maximum huat this CNY, based on your zodiac sign (part 4)

A new year always calls for a new wardrobe, especially one that incorporates your lucky colours.

Whether it is a red purse, pink shirt or dress watch with specks of yellow, put a spring in your step in the Year of the Rabbit with the lucky colours of your zodiac signs, according to astrology experts.

Scroll ahead to find out what colours you should be sporting in 2023 if you're born in the Year of the Rabbit, Goat and Pig.

These outfits picked out from 313@somerset, Jem, Parkway Parade and Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ) might be the ones to bring you good fortune and impeccable style this Chinese New Year.

Rabbit: Pink, red, purple, blue

For those born in the Year of the Rabbit, things may not have been easy for the past few years but they are about to take a turn in 2023.

With good fortune expected in your career, wealth and love life, it's your year to shine, so bring on gem-inspired shades like red, pink, purple and blue to feel extra lucky.

A pink cheongsam or fuchsia power suit might be the thing to bring excitement and a sense of freshness for the new direction you're headed. Plus, they'll get you endless compliments.

Double the style, double the luck, yes please!

Goat: Pink, purple

Calm in nature, pastel shades of pink and purple speak to the souls of the ever-creative people born in the Year of the Goat.

These subtle hues let their big personalities shine and keep them calm while working through any challenges they may face this year.

Put on a beautiful two-piece set or a striped shirt to keep you looking polished while you bedazzle everyone around you with your sheer talent.

Pig: Yellow, grey

Those born in the Year of the Pig are sweet-natured and have a bright personality that can light up any room. And much like them, their lucky colour yellow is a bold, bright shade that everyone loves.

Especially when paired with grey (their other lucky colour), people with the Pig as their zodiac sign will have a year full of luck and bliss.

These contrasting shades will remind you to trust in your abilities while shining like the sun, and calm your overthinking mind while upping your style ante!

Get a wardrobe full of your lucky colours this Chinese New Year

Now that you know what outfits you will need, be rewarded with exclusive red packets and Lendlease vouchers when you shop at any of the four Lendlease malls from now to Feb 5.

Redeem an exclusive set of eight red packets with a minimum nett spend of $88 (maximum two same-day combined receipts).

PHOTO: Lendlease

Or top up your spend to $208 nett ($288 nett for Parkway Parade) with maximum three same-day combined receipts to redeem the following:

A premium box of 12 red packets

A $10 Lendlease voucher

Exclusive to Citi Credit Cardmembers, an additional $10 Lendlease voucher at the respective malls' Concierge Desks when you shop with your Citi Credit Card

Redemptions are on a first-come-first-served basis, while stocks last.

PHOTO: Lendlease

What's more, Lendlease Plus Members can enjoy other exclusive promotions at each mall.

At 313@somerset, members can enjoy 3X Plus$ when you shop at participating fashion and accessories stores, with a minimum nett spend of $10 in a single receipt.

If you're visiting Jem, you can get 2,888 bonus Plus$ with a minimum nett spend of $38 in a single receipt. Alternatively, enjoy 2X Plus$ with a minimum nett spend of $10 in a single receipt at participating fashion and accessories, as well as beauty and health stores.

At Parkway Parade, members can redeem $3 Park Plus$ with a minimum nett spend of $50 in a single receipt, from Mondays to Fridays. Redemptions are limited to the first 100 daily at L2 Concierge Desk.

Lastly, head over to Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ) to redeem $3 Park Plus$ with a minimum nett spend of $30 in a single receipt. Redemptions are limited to the first 50 daily at L4 Concierge Desk.

If you're not a Lendlease Plus Member yet, now's the perfect time to join the club so you can score some amazing rewards while putting together your festive ensemble.

Sign up with the promo code 'LLPAO23' to receive 20,000 Plus$, plus get an additional 16,000 Plus$ when you submit your first receipt (with a minimum nett spend of $88) via the Lendlease Plus mobile app. Limited to the first 1,000 successful signups, so wait no more!

Want all the details on Lendlease's mall promotions? Click here to find out more.

For the other zodiac signs, be sure to check out other articles in our four-part fashion guide to find out what colours and looks you should be sporting this Chinese New Year.

