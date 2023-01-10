Hop into the new year: How to shop for maximum huat this CNY, based on your zodiac sign (part 3)

Chinese New Year is all about indulging in steamboat dinners, watching lion and dragon dances, and of course, buying new outfits for all the house-visiting you'll be doing and #OOTDs you'll be taking.

If you're looking for style inspiration to stand out from the crowd, why not dress in your zodiac sign's lucky colours this year? According to astrology experts, each sign has its own set of colours said to bring prosperity, so try incorporating them into your outfits for a turn of luck in 2023.

For those born in the Year of the Tiger, Horse and Dog, this style guide is tailored for you based on your lucky colours, plus it includes the best stores to scour for these looks – P.S. they are all conveniently located at your nearest Lendlease malls.

Tiger: Orange, blue

PHOTO: AsiaOne Moley Apparels Classic Motif Print Pocket Mandarin Collar Short Sleeve Shirt - Navy ($55.90) (PLQ, L2) Cotton On 5 Panel Graphic Hat - Blue Flint / Sun Face ($19.99) (Jem, L2) Denim D’ Artisan Nudie Jeans Co. Lean Dean Deep Ocean ($257) (313, L3) Vans X Thrasher Skate Sk8-Hi Shoe - Black / Multi ($115) (Jem, L3) Moley Apparels Classic Motif Print Cheongsam Inspired Dress - Blue ($59.90) (PLQ, L2) Mango Gathered Details Dress - Orange ($89.90) (313, L2) Anothersole ANEW Mini Bag - Ginger Black ($85) (PLQ, L1) The Underground Orange Blouse ($35) (Parkway Parade, L2) Coo.Seoul+ Sparkly Blue Dress ($59.90) (Parkway Parade, L2) CHARLES & KEITH Annelise Double Belted Shoulder Bag - Navy ($69.90) (313, L2) Melissa Mar Sandal Tie + Viktor and Rolf - Brown-Orange ($169) (PLQ, L1) Barani 19609 Leather Fisherman Short Heels - Navy ($159) (Parkway Parade, L2)

Like the ferocious creatures themselves, those of you born in the Year of the Tiger are daring, confident and energetic. As expected, your lucky colours of orange and blue are a testament to your fiery passion for all things in life.

Bringing abundance, good luck and power, your new year is predicted to start with a bang and what better way to welcome this good fortune than by donning a bright orange dress or a striking geometric-patterned cheongsam.

Horse: Yellow

PHOTO: AsiaOne Mango Printed Cotton T-shirt - Mustard ($49.90) (Parkway Parade, L1) Well Bred Store Kangol Frame Tee - Mustard ($72.90) (313, L4) Fjällräven Tree-Kanken Pocket - Maple Yellow ($69) (313, L3) Converse Chuck 70 - Parchment ($119.90) (Jem, L3) Mango Reverse-knit Striped Sweater ($89.90) (PLQ, L1) iORA Classic Straight Dress - Butter ($39.90) (313, L3) CHARLES & KEITH Checkered Spool Heel Slingback Pumps - Yellow ($56.90) (313, L2) Mango Floral Embroidery Dress - Yellow ($89.90) (313, L2) The Editor’s Market Shelley Linen Puff-Sleeve Blouse - Lemon ($35) (Jem, L2) Uniqlo Boyfriend Tapered Jeans - Off White ($59.90) (Parkway Parade, L1) CHARLES & KEITH Annelise Belted Trapeze Bag - Orange ($65.90) (313, L2)

For those with the Chinese zodiac sign of Horse, your forecast is looking cheery, and you're expected to enjoy good health and financial prosperity in 2023.

This year, approach life with a positive attitude and surround yourself with people who bring out the best in you. Start by looking optimistic on the outside by dressing in your lucky colour – yellow.

Whether you're dressed like a cheery sunflower or soft butter, you're sure to shine like the sun on every occasion.

Dog: Purple, red

PHOTO: AsiaOne MissFit Puma High Impact To The Max Women’s Training Bra - Grape Wine ($89) (313, L3) Under Armour Men's Armour Fleece Pants - Tempered Steel / Aurora Purple ($89) (Parkway Parade, L1) Vans Colour Theory Classic Slip-On - Checkerboard Purple Heather ($79) (Jem, L3) Playdress Ruby Halter Neck Dress - Plum ($59.90) (PLQ, L2) CHARLES & KEITH Lotso Furry Shoulder Bag - Fuchsia ($95.90) (313, L2) Clarks Orianna Edge - Chestnut Combi ($179) (Parkway Parade, L1) Well Bred Store Kangol Grunge Plaid Bin Hat - Lilac ($89.90) (313, L4) New Balance T-shirt - Truffle ($45) (Parkway Parade, L1) Well Bred Store Kangol Printed Symbol Tee - Lavender ($65.90) (313, L4) Black by Blue Brave Cherry Blossom Ruby Red ($249) (PLQ, L2) Zym Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm) ($448) (Jem, L4) on The Editor’s Market Xenia Taler Bamboo Dinner Plate - Lido ($18) (Jem, L2)

Loyal, honest and amiable, people born in the Year of the Dog often make the best of friends. This year, you have jewel-tone colours, purple and red, as your auspicious picks.

Your zodiac reading foretells that you will be favoured by luck, but you must continue to work hard and not miss any opportunities that come your way. Dress for success by decking out in your gem-like colours like ruby red dresses and perhaps some amethyst accessories.

Revamp your wardrobes and usher in some huat this Chinese New Year!

Now that you know what outfits you will need, be rewarded with exclusive red packets and Lendlease vouchers when you shop at any of the four Lendlease malls from now to Feb 5.

Redeem an exclusive set of eight red packets with a minimum nett spend of $88 (maximum two same-day combined receipts).

PHOTO: Lendlease

Or top up your spend to $208 nett ($288 nett for Parkway Parade) with maximum three same-day combined receipts to redeem the following:

A premium box of 12 red packets

A $10 Lendlease voucher

Exclusive to Citi Credit Cardmembers, an additional $10 Lendlease voucher at the respective malls' Concierge Desks when you shop with your Citi Credit Card

Redemptions are on a first-come-first-served basis, while stocks last.

PHOTO: Lendlease

What's more, Lendlease Plus Members can enjoy other exclusive promotions at each mall.

At 313@somerset, members can enjoy 3X Plus$ when you shop at participating fashion and accessories stores, with a minimum nett spend of $10 in a single receipt.

If you're visiting Jem, you can get 2,888 bonus Plus$ with a minimum nett spend of $38 in a single receipt. Alternatively, enjoy 2X Plus$ with a minimum nett spend of $10 in a single receipt at participating fashion and accessories, as well as beauty and health stores.

At Parkway Parade, members can redeem $3 Park Plus$ with a minimum nett spend of $50 in a single receipt, from Mondays to Fridays. Redemptions are limited to the first 100 daily at L2 Concierge Desk.

Lastly, head over to Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ) to redeem $3 Park Plus$ with a minimum nett spend of $30 in a single receipt. Redemptions are limited to the first 50 daily at L4 Concierge Desk.

If you're not a Lendlease Plus Member yet, now's the perfect time to join the club so you can score some amazing rewards while putting together your festive ensemble.

Sign up with the promo code 'LLPAO23' to receive 20,000 Plus$, plus get an additional 16,000 Plus$ when you submit your first receipt (with a minimum nett spend of $88) via the Lendlease Plus mobile app. Limited to the first 1,000 successful signups, so wait no more!

Want all the details on Lendlease's mall promotions? Click here to find out more.

For the rest of the zodiac signs, stay tuned to our last article, to find out your lucky colours for this year and the style guide we have specially curated for you!

ALSO READ: Hop into the new year: How to shop for maximum huat this CNY, based on your zodiac sign (part 2)

The article is brought to you in partnership with 313@somerset, Jem, Parkway Parade, Paya Lebar Quarter.

yukiling@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.