First impressions: Hyundai Ioniq 6

Despite the massive leaps and improvements that Hyundai have made over the years, there remains a segment of the car buying public in Singapore that view the Korean carmaker as a bargain basement brand.

It's probably part of the reason why the brand's luxury offshoot Genesis never really took off here (although word has it that it may be poised for a comeback in the near future).

Still, that hasn't stopped Hyundai from continuing to push out products that will challenge that perception, and the arrival of high-end models like the Staria large MPV and the Palisade luxury SUV are an indication of where Hyundai wants to be.

But arguably the one that could really catapult Hyundai's image into the premium sphere could be their latest EV, the Ioniq 6, a car which can conceivable go toe-to-toe with the likes of the Tesla Model 3.

For the sceptics, that might seem like a tall order, but then you take a look at it, and frankly it really is one of those cars that could be mistaken for something European if you hide the badges.

The futuristic design language, from its swooping roofline to its long and curved bonnet and sharp-edged rear, makes the car look like something from the future, and that's saying something in tech-obsessed 2023.

The sweeping look is obviously designed for aerodynamic efficiency, but the overall effect makes the Ioniq 6 stand out from the crowd, even in a sea of sleek-looking EVs.

It also helps to hide the car's dimensions well, because the Ioniq 6 is a relatively sizeable car. It measures in at 4,855mm long and 1,880mm wide, or roughly the size of a Toyota Camry, but the design helps make it look like a smaller car than it is.

It also makes good use of its EV packaging to offer an impressive 2,950mm wheelbase, which means there's plenty of space for passengers, especially in the back.

The interior pretty much continues from the Ioniq 6's theme of generally doing things differently, with odd quirks like the window switches on the centre console, and the Audi e-tron-style digital camera wing mirrors (a feature that might not make it to Singapore).

The now-ubiquitous twin screen setup consists of a 12.3-inch central infotainment screen with an equally-large digital driver instrument display, but rather tellingly, there are also physical buttons just below, which makes the overall ergonomic experience far more intuitive than many of the Ioniq 6's EV rivals.

The Ioniq 6 comes in both single and twin motor variants, but the initial launch model for Singapore when the car arrives will be the dual motor all-wheel-drive version that delivers 320hp and 605Nm of torque.

0-100km/h comes up in 5.1 seconds, while top speed is quoted at 185km/h, although we saw an estimated 190km/h when we were taken on a taxi ride in one around Hyundai's high speed test track facility just outside of Seoul.

On the road, the Ioniq 6 copes impressively, offering a great balance between refinement and dynamism.

Most of our driving were on highway roads, so our initial impressions are a bit limited for now until we get a full local test drive soon, but at the minimum we could adjudge that the Ioniq 6 was extremely quiet even at triple digit speeds, while ride quality is pretty well-controlled.

There's also a good sense of stability, thanks to its low centre of gravity and sleek profile, and we reckon that the Ioniq 6 could be a pretty remarkable handler in the corners, with its keen and communicative steering offering a teaser of its abilities.

The Ioniq 6 comes with a 77.4kWh battery pack regardless of variant, and in the twin motor setup, has a claimed range of 519km, no doubt helped by the car's sleek aerodynamic design.

Hyundai also claims that the Ioniq 6 can change from 10 to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes using the manufacturer's 350kW E-Pit ultra-fast charging station, of which Hyundai plans to install at least one in Singapore soon.

The Ioniq 6 is scheduled for a local launch in late July 2023, and indicative pricing is marked at $259,888 with COE for the dual motor AWD version.

It might seem like a bit of a high price for a Hyundai for some, but if you can see past the badge, and view the Ioniq 6 as a credible competitor to the likes of the Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2, then it's actually a relative bargain considering what you're getting.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.