First look at Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin’s latest holiday collection — we’re obsessed

Once again, Rihanna has beguiled us with her makeup and skincare launch. This time round, she released her limited edition holiday Fenty Beauty cream blush and gloss duo set and Fenty Skin a three-piece essential skincare set and body care duo.
The limited edition Resting Peach Face duo features the brands best-selling Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush in Peach Face and Gloss Bomb Cream Color Drip Lip Cream in Peach Pout. These universal peach shades will keep you feeling just peachy.
The Fenty Skin Before-Bed set features the Fat Water Niacinamide Pore-Refining Toner Serum, mini Instant Reset Brightening Overnight Recovery Gel-Cream, and a Fenty Beauty Pro Kiss’r Luscious Lip Balm in shade “Hint Hint”, essentials for the best beauty sleep. You’ll definitely be waking up with that Fenty glow in the morning.
We all want smooth, supple skin right? With the The Body Duo, including the Fenty Skin Buff Ryder Exfoliating Body Scrub and Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream, you’re one step closer to perfectly nourished skin.
Get your shopping cart ready and check out the holiday collection below.
Resting Peach Face cream blush & mini gloss bomb cream duo, $38
The Before-Bed set three-piece PM essentials, $86
The Body Duo mini body scrub + moisturiser essentials, $47
Fenty Beauty is 100 per cent Cruelty Free. Fenty Skin is 100 per cent clean, vegan, and cruelty free.
The Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin Holiday 2021 collection is now available for a limited time at Sephora.sg and in-store at Sephora.
This article was first published in Her World Online.