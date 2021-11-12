First look at Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin’s latest holiday collection — we’re obsessed

Once again, Rihanna has beguiled us with her makeup and skincare launch. This time round, she released her limited edition holiday Fenty Beauty cream blush and gloss duo set and Fenty Skin a three-piece essential skincare set and body care duo.

The limited edition Resting Peach Face duo features the brands best-selling Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush in Peach Face and Gloss Bomb Cream Color Drip Lip Cream in Peach Pout. These universal peach shades will keep you feeling just peachy.

The Fenty Skin Before-Bed set features the Fat Water Niacinamide Pore-Refining Toner Serum, mini Instant Reset Brightening Overnight Recovery Gel-Cream, and a Fenty Beauty Pro Kiss’r Luscious Lip Balm in shade “Hint Hint”, essentials for the best beauty sleep. You’ll definitely be waking up with that Fenty glow in the morning.

We all want smooth, supple skin right? With the The Body Duo, including the Fenty Skin Buff Ryder Exfoliating Body Scrub and Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream, you’re one step closer to perfectly nourished skin.

Get your shopping cart ready and check out the holiday collection below.