A first look at LA chain Eggslut's new store in Singapore: Menu, prices and what we recommend

Egg lovers in Singapore, get ready for an exciting egg-perience as Eggslut will be opening its first store in Singapore at Scotts Square on Sept 9.

The brand has come a long way from its humble beginnings as a Los Angeles food truck, with outlets in South Korea, Japan, and Kuwait.

And Eggslut's newest Singapore outlet marks its first foray into Southeast Asia.

If you've had the pleasure of trying Eggslut out in the States, you'll be happy to know that the menu in Singapore is the same is its stores in the US, with the exception of its beverages.

Here, you'll be able to enjoy your egg sandwiches with craft soda from Singapore-based brewery Brewlander, available in two flavours: elderflower ($4.50) and lemon and grapefruit & ginger ($4.50).

The former has mild and refreshing taste, perfect for cutting through the richness of Eggslut’s dishes, while the latter has a slightly stronger tang from the ginger.

If soda isn't your thing, there's also coffee from Common Man Coffee Roasters (from $4.50).

But enough about the drinks. Let's talk about what it's known for — its egg sandwiches.

In all honesty, any dish from Eggslut is too sinfully good to skip, but here are some of our top picks.

Fairfax ($12)

The first one we sampled was the Fairfax sandwich, Eggslut’s take on a classic egg and cheese sandwich.

Made with cage-free scrambled eggs and brioche buns which are baked fresh in Singapore, it's one of the more popular items on the menu worldwide.

The creamy, soft scrambled eggs goes well with the soft and fluffy buns. Topped with chives, caramelised onions, cheddar cheese and sriracha mayo, it's a decadent and satisfying meal.

Slut ($11)

Another of our favourites is Slut, which consists of a coddled egg on top of potato puree in a glass jar, topped with grey salt and chives.

Served with slices of buttered baguette, this dish is best enjoyed by dunking the bread into the jar as the crunchiness of the bread complements the flavourful potato and egg.

Bacon, egg and cheese sandwich ($12)

The saltiness of the applewood-smoked bacon goes well with the soft brioche, the sharp taste of cheddar and an over-medium egg, making it a pleasant mix of flavours and a hearty meal.

Gaucho sandwich ($23)

This may be one of the pricier options, but it's worth it in our opinion. The gaucho sandwich is made with a juicy wagyu steak, an over-medium egg, chimichurri sauce, red onions and arugula.

The chmichurri sauce is made with fresh cilantro, garlic, chilli flakes and red wine vinegar, making it perfect for those who wants a sandwich that has some tang in it.

This sandwich is slightly less sinful as compared to the other recommendations, due to the addition of fresh vegetables. We, for one, love the crunchiness and texture of the red onions and arugula.

Salted chocolate chip cookie ($3.50) and house made buttermilk biscuit ($6)

Last but not least, we couldn’t resist getting a cookie and a biscuit to finish off our meal at Eggslut.

The salted chocolate chip cookie is made with dark chocolate and topped with grey salt, offering just the right amount of sweetness.

The saltiness of the honey butter that comes along with the house made buttermilk biscuit goes well with the latter's crumbly texture and is perfect if you don't have a massive sweet tooth.

Address: Scotts Square, #01-12, 6 Scotts Road, Singapore 228209

Opening hours: 8am – 10pm daily

