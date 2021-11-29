First look: Mitsubishi unveils the new facelifted Eclipse Cross

The re-imagined Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross arrives hot on the scene with a sleek and distinctive coupe SUV design, a new turbocharged engine, and enhanced safety features.

First debuting at the Singapore Motor Show back in 2018, this new facelift model invigorates the senses with its new look and updated technology. These updates promise to deliver a more refined and dynamic driving experience.

Dynamic performance optimised for driving

PHOTO: Mitsubishi

Carried over from the previous model, the Eclipse Cross is fitted with Mitsubishi's famed 1.5-litre MIVEC direct injection turbocharged four-cylinder engine.

A thoroughly modern design, the MIVEC engine is all-aluminium, making it lightweight and perfectly balances the needs of both power and efficiency. The use of a compact turbocharger reduces overall fuel consumption and minimizes turbo lag to deliver a more driver-centric feel. Plus, the combination of direct fuel injection and turbocharging help to deliver greater efficiency at all roads and engine speeds.

Paired with an eight-speed sports mode continuously variable transmission (CVT), the new Eclipse Cross optimizes driving dynamics while also achieving low fuel consumption.

Refreshed design inside out

PHOTO: Mitsubishi

The front of the Eclipse Cross now has a new bumper and the latest, most striking version of Mitsubishi's Dynamic Shield grille design that presents a sportier and more futuristic appearance. A newly styled bisected lighting design features thin, high-mounted LED daytime running lights (DRLs) with integrated turn signal lamps.

PHOTO: Mitsubishi

The sophisticated design has been carried through to the rear of the vehicle, with a completely restyled rear hatch and window. The single-piece rear window and revised hatch design adds both styling and cargo space benefits, with the update providing one additional cubic foot of storage.

The sharply sculpted hexagonal tailgate design is a nod to famous Mitsubishi vehicles of the past and integrates the vehicle's iconic three-dimensional taillights to create a wide and stable presence. The extensive redesign of the Eclipse Cross results in a longer, sleeker and more luxurious compact SUV.

PHOTO: Mitsubishi

The rear seats feature standard reclining functions, which can be folded down easily in a 60:40 ratio to expand the total cargo space, holding up to four 9-inch golf bags in the spacious 405-litre luggage compartment.

Highlighting the upgraded interior is a new 8-inch Smartphone-link Display Audio (SDA) system that features standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Available in the Style variant, the SDA offers drivers more ways to stay safely connected while on the road.

Safety features aplenty

PHOTO: Mitsubishi

The Eclipse Cross comes fitted with seven SRS airbags located on the front, side, curtain and driver's knee, providing ample protection in the event of a collision. Active Stability Control (ASC) automatically adjusts engine output and applies braking force at the appropriate wheels to help maintain control and prevent skidding in the event that the wheels lose traction on slippery surfaces or while cornering.

For easier parking, the Multi Around Monitor helps drivers park safely and conveniently with the help of cameras mounted on the front, rear and sides of the vehicles that project various views, including a bird's eye view to reveal blind spots.

Exclusive early-bird promos on launch weekend

PHOTO: Mitsubishi

For complete peace of mind, all Mitsubishi models come standard with an industry-leading 10-year engine warranty and a five-year unlimited mileage warranty.

An early-bird discount of $3,000 off the purchase price of the new Eclipse Cross will be available for the launch weekend only from Nov 27 to Nov 28, 2021. The model will be available in two trims:

Classic variant from $136,999*

Style variant from $145,999*

Visit the Cycle & Carriage Mitsubishi showroom today at 239 Alexandra Road or find out more here.

*Price includes $3,000 early bird discount.

This article was first published in Motorist.