A first look at Sentosa's new open-air panoramic ride opening on Dec 15; tickets now on sale

Besides the new hot air balloon ride launching near Marina Bay soon, here's another attraction thrill-seekers can look forward to.

SkyHelix Sentosa, Singapore's highest open-air panoramic ride, will be opening ahead of schedule on Dec 15, operator Mount Faber Leisure announced today (Nov 11).

The ride had been slated to open next year, according to Singapore Tourism Board.

Guests will be seated in a gondola, which will gently rotate as it ascends 35 metres above ground, offering 360-degree views of Sentosa, Keppel Bay and the Greater Southern Waterfront.

An attraction host will also be on board to ensure safety protocols are followed, and introduce the surrounding landmarks.

At its apex, the ride will reach 79 metres above sea level, one of the highest vantage points on the island, according to Mount Faber Leisure.

Eating and drinking during the 12-minute ride is allowed and all tickets come with one non-alcoholic beverage.

Tickets are priced at $15 for children aged four to 12, and $18 for adults. To book, visit Mount Faber Leisure's website.

There will also be cocktails and snacks on sale at the open-air snack bar.

Address: 41 Imbiah Road, Singapore 099707

Opening hours: 10am - 9.30pm daily (last boarding at 9pm)

