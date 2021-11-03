There's a new hot air balloon ride in Singapore and it's opening soon

Think hot air balloon rides and touristy destinations like Cappadocia and Chiangmai come to mind.

But soon, you won't have to step out of the country for an exhilarating ride in the air.

A company called Ballons Du Monde (balloons of the world in French), which bills itself Singapore's first-ever hot air balloon ride, has been spotted testing out its rides at the Bayfront Event Space next to Marina Bay Sands.

Specific details aren't known (will it be tethered? How much will it cost?) but in its Instagram highlights, the company has stated that the rides will be made available to the public soon.

In the meantime, it's still in the midst of training its staff and testing the balloons to ensure a safe experience for everyone.

PHOTO: Instagram/@ballonsdumonde

We'll update the space when more details are unveiled so keep your eyes peeled!

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.