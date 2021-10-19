This new self-photo studio at Funan has Squid Game-themed costumes so you can pretend to be part of the show

If you haven't heard of the viral South Korean drama Squid Game by now, you must be living under a rock.

Since the show was launched a month ago, we've seen businesses ride on the trend with creative ideas like Squid Game-themed ang ku kueh workshops and even recreations of the game.

And now, you can dress up like the characters from the show and have a Squid Game-inspired photoshoot at Photomatic.

The self-photo studio is located at Funan and opened its doors in early October. While it has other backdrops and accessories to choose from, we can foresee the Squid Game props being the more popular ones.

For the uninitiated, self-photo studios allow you to snap photos of yourself without the need for an actual photographer. All you have to do is press the provided shutter trigger that is connected to a DSLR camera and strike a pose — it's that easy.

PHOTO: Photomatic

Here, participants can don the iconic tracksuits worn by the players and guards in the show.

PHOTO: Photomatic

Fans of Gi-hun, the main star of Squid Game, will also be thrilled to know that there is a teal tracksuit that sports his player number — 456.

If you're more of an undercover kind of person, the red guard tracksuit will be up your alley. It also comes plastered with the respective shapes that represent the various tier levels — worker, soldier and manager.

While there is an iconic pink backdrop that is reminiscent of the staircase scene in the Netflix show, you can also choose from a wide range of other backdrops from the Black & White room and Colour room.

PHOTO: Photomatic

A basic package costs $30 for two pax and comes with two single photo prints and two digital copies.

The premium package, on the other hand, costs $70 and comes with six single photo prints, full digital copies of the photos as well as one wall frame.

If you have some extra cash to splash, get the VIP package that will set you back by $120. This gives you eight single photo prints, full digital copies of the photos, four wall frames, two photo letters and two paper frames.

All photoshoot sessions last for 15 minutes and after which, you'll get another 15 minutes to select the photos you want to keep. You can book your session on Photomatic's website.

Address: 107 North Bridge Road, #02-11 Funan, Singapore 179105

Opening hours: Monday to Thursday: 11am - 9pm, Friday: 10am - 9pm, Saturday & Sunday: 10am - 10pm

melissateo@asiaone.com