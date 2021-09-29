Move over Squid Game: Join this seafood restaurant's Crab Game and stand a chance to win $456

With all the Squid Game memes and TikToks flooding the internet, it seems like the hype over the popular Netflix show is not dying off any time soon.

Jumping onto the trend is zi char and seafood chain Buey Tahan See-food, which has come up with its own rendition of the exhilarating game called Crab Game, running from now till Oct 17.

The game even has a specially-designed invitation card where the circle symbol has been replaced with that of a crab — how smart!

There are 10,000 cards up for grabs, and they will be given out at random to customers who make delivery or takeaway orders, a Buey Tahan See-food spokesperson told AsiaOne.

To participate, scan the QR code printed at the back of the card. A password is also provided.

Instead of playing a deadly game of Red Light Green Light, you'll have to partake in a game of Flappy Bird. For the uninitiated, Flappy Bird is a game where you have to tap your screen to make an animated bird fly and you get points every time the bird avoids an obstacle.

Once you're done with the game, post a screenshot of your score onto your Facebook wall with the hashtag #CRABGAME and tag Buey Tahan See-food's Facebook page. You are also required to send your screenshot to them via Facebook messenger.

The players with the highest scores at the end of the contest period will stand to win attractive prizes.

You can check out the leaderboard here to see how your fellow rivals are doing. This will be updated at 3pm daily.

Prizes

To win the grand prize of $456, you'll have to rack up exactly 456 points in the Flappy Bird game.

To prevent cheating or hacking, players are also expected to screen record themselves playing the game if they're gunning for the grand prize. For the rest of the prizes, screenshots will suffice.

Even if you don't manage to snag the grand prize, don't fret. Other rewards will also be given out to participants with the next highest scores:

1st prize: Chapalang seafood bag (U.P. $178)

2nd prize: Crab in the bag (U.P. $88.80)

3rd prize: Single crab (U.P. $49.90)

Consolation (4th – 20th): $20 Buey Tahan See-food voucher

melissateo@asiaone.com