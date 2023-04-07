First-time vendor The Messy Bros joined Geylang Ramadan bazaar on a whim - they've now sold 'more than 500kg' of burgers

Opening a food business can be as exciting as it is daunting.

For duo Danny OneStar and Bob Senget, it seems like they did not feel too much of the latter before opening their burger stall The Messy Bros at the Geylang Ramadan Bazaar.

Astonishingly, their business did not even exist a week before the start of the bazaar.

But when the opportunity came about, neither of them thought twice.

Roughly two weeks into the month of Ramadan, the founders of The Messy Bros are relishing the challenges and reaping the benefits of opening a food stall at Geylang Bazaar.

What a typical work day is like

PHOTO: AsiaOne

It's been a whirlwind of a start, to say the least.

The steady stream of customers means that there's not been a standard routine for either Bob or Danny.

However, there is a clear distinction in their daily tasks at their stall.

Bob chuckles before mentioning he's the "front of the company" while Danny settles the backend of operations by preparing the patties and sauces.

"I'm really like an emcee. It's [about] marketing and getting people to buy.

"I'll pop in to help if there's a hiccup. If not, I'll be at the front with a mic. I'm The Messy Bro's singer basically!" Bob shares with AsiaOne in our chat.

Danny, on the other hand, struggles to give a specific timeframe for his work day considering that the demands of the kitchen extends beyond the bazaar opening hours.

"Sometimes, I'm at the bazaar during the day until closing time. If there aren't enough patties left, I'll be in the central kitchen until the next morning.

"I prepare the patties by myself, handmade. 30 to 40 kilograms at one go," he reveals.

The 36-year-old mentions that he'll get a nap thereafter before the new work day starts again.

Orders aplenty, tummies filled

https://www.tiktok.com/@bobsengetshowproduction/video/7218653196112137474

Running the business is hard work but what keeps them going is seeing customers appreciate the effort they put into their food.

"When customers return, it's a bonus. That's really the best. The ultimate satisfaction comes when people eat your burger and they like it," Danny says.

There are even instances when returning customers do not need to have a peek at the menu.

"They'll come to the counter straight away and mention the name of the burger," he adds.

Looks like Bob's marketing is having its intended effect.

The Messy Bros have a selection of burgers to choose from, like the Spicy Buffalo Chicken Burger ($7) or Old Skool Beef Cheeseburger ($6.50).

But the stall's best-seller is the Berserak Beef Burger ($8).

"Since the start of the bazaar, we've sold more than 500kg of meat on the Berserak Beef Burger alone," Bob proudly announces.

His business partner chipped in with another impressive figure.

"Fries? Don't even need to say. Hundreds of kilograms have already been sold."

It's a calculated risk

PHOTO: AsiaOne

"[Opening this business] at the bazaar is really last-minute.

"Five days before the bazaar started, I got together with Danny to discuss a [potential] collaboration and we just made this happen," Bob explains.

While both men have had prior experience running home-based businesses, running a stall at the Geylang Bazaar is a different kettle of fish entirely.

While some might see this as a knee-jerk business decision, Danny was quick to note that plenty of thought had gone into it.

To him, starting a business will always come with risks but what's key is to ensure that they are calculated ones.

"When we started the business, we don't just 'ok anyhow only'," Danny clarifies.

Apart from the quality of food served, his business partner's aptitude for marketing gives him confidence in The Messy Bros' quest for success.

When asked about potential regrets on the creation of this business, both men jumped in with a quick "no".

While generating profits is a key metric for success, The Messy Bros also wants to use this opportunity at the bazaar to raise awareness of its brand.

According to Danny, the long-term vision is to "get our products into the heartlands" with the founders already in touch with NTUC supermarkets.

The sky is the limit for The Messy Bros as both founders do not discount the possibility of a brick-and-mortar stall in the future.

For now, the Geylang Bazaar is the place to go for foodies looking to give their food a try.

Be warned though, you might bump into Bob (with his mic) asking you for a review of their famed burgers!

