Fitness enthusiast provides tips on increasing endurance and speed to ace 2.4km run

The Individual Physical Proficiency Test (IPPT) has changed over the years.

Whether it's the addition of the push-ups station or the removal of the pull-ups station, one thing has stayed constant.

The often dreaded 2.4km run.

TikTok user Kharshan is an endurance athlete and the common questions he'd gets asked would be about tips on how to ace the 2.4km station.

On Sept 14, he posted a 77-second long TikTok video in response to those questions.

"If you're looking for a shortcut on how to get faster on your timings, that just doesn't exist and you're not going to find it here," the 23-year-old said matter-of-factly.

Improving one's 2.4km timing to a gold standard requires both time and effort, Kharshan said.

There needs to be a focus on endurance and speed in your workouts.

Even between these two, Kharshan noted that endurance workouts are "more important".

He added: "You need to clock more than 2.4km on your endurance runs."

That's right, training is not just about running that exact distance that you'll be running on test day.

Kharshan suggests running between 3km and 5km to improve endurance.

Run at a slower pace but keep it consistent, essentially it means you're in zone two training.

According to health and fitness website Whoop, zone two training is characterised by a low-to-moderate level of cardiovascular exertion and power output that can be maintained for a substantial amount of time.

Speed workouts can be part of your training programme too, but only in addition to the "long and easy runs".

An example of a speed workout is doing a 400m run followed by a 200m jog. Now repeat that six times.

"The run is probably going to be a bit faster than the race pace you're going for on the 2.4km test day. The 200m jog should be easy and relaxed," Kharshan explained.

In a separate TikTok video, he also shared a number of running accessories he "regretted" buying — from the versatile Hoka Mach 5 running shoes to injury-preventing foam roller.

"Please waste your money on these," Kharshan commented sarcastically.

If you're wondering about his credentials, just know that he's no slouch.

Kharshan has recently completed the Ironman Triathlon. That's a 3.8km swim followed by a 180km cycle and 42km run.

"Hope this inspires people to get out of their comfort zone and challenge themselves to accomplish things that they once thought was impossible," he said.

