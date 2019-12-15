Five Guys opens tomorrow: Are the $17 burgers and $10 milkshakes worth queuing for? Here's the verdict

The Bacon Cheeseburger ($17).
PHOTO: AsiaOne
Joey Lee
AsiaOne

American cult-favourite burger chain Five Guys' first-ever outlet in Singapore at Plaza Singapura opens tomorrow (Dec 16), the company confirmed during a media preview on Friday (Dec 13).

The fast food outlet will take over the ground level of the mall near the main atrium, which will have both indoor and outdoor seating options.

Prices range from $11 for a Little Hamburger with a single beef patty, to $15 for the regular double-patty Cheeseburger and $17 for the Bacon Cheeseburger. Fries will cost an extra $7 for the smallest portion.

PHOTO: AsiaOne

As the burger chain does not do combo meals, everything on the menu can only be purchased a la carte, so it'll be pretty expensive for a complete set consisting of burger, fries and drink.

Taste-wise, the burger was a burst of flavour, and although the patty was well-done, it remained juicy and left my fingers covered in grease.

There was no way to make this burger look photogenic. All burgers at Five Guys are served wrapped up in aluminium and ready-to-go. 
PHOTO: AsiaOne

Portions are relatively big, and the regular Bacon Cheeseburger was enough to fill me up, so I can't imagine downing a milkshake and extra fries on the side if I were to dine alone.

Good news if you're someone who loves their burgers with the works. With 15 free toppings that you can mix and match, there are over 250,000 combinations to try and secret menus options you can explore.

Other non-burger options include a BLT sandwich (for those who don't take beef), and a veggie sandwich for vegetarians.

You can even opt to have your burger without a bun (salad-style), if you're watching your waistline.

Apparently, fans swear by the fries at Five Guys and it's easy to understand why.

(L) There's a board that shows customers where their potatoes come from. (R) The perfect fry according to Five Guys. 
PHOTO: AsiaOne

Hand-cut each day and deep-fried in peanut oil upon order, the fries are crisp on the outside and fluffy on the inside, served lightly-salted or spicy, Cajun-style.

The frying station at the store which boasts an open-kitchen concept. 
PHOTO: AsiaOne 

You won't find a single frozen fry in the store, and each batch of fries is freshly made and served upon order. A store rep even told us that cooked fries left out for more than five minutes will be binned.

The brand prides itself on not having freezers, microwaves, timers and can-openers because everything is cooked fresh from scratch and prepped daily.

At the media preview on Friday (Dec 13). 
PHOTO: AsiaOne

Another crowning glory of the franchise worth giving a try is their thick, luxurious milkshake, customisable with up to 11 toppings — including bacon bits.

While salty bacon might seem strange to top your decadent dessert with, the taste was actually not bad and it gave the milkshake a nice crunchy texture.

But at 670 calories per serving and $10 a pop, I'd opt to share one with a friend any day.

Personally, I'd go back to Five Guys for their milkshakes and fries, not so much the burger; and I think the price is a little exorbitant for fast food.

Hoping to skip the queues and order Five Guys through delivery? The option is definitely in the works, confirmed Danny Lee, VP of Five Guy's operations in Asia Pacific.

However, to control the quality and freshness of the products (because no one wants soggy fries right?), there will be a maximum radius imposed, but until then, it's likely that there'll be a snaking queue at the entrance for a while.

Where: 68 Orchard Road, #01-32, Plaza Singapura, Singapore 238839
Opening hours: Daily from 11am to 10pm 

joeylee@asiaone.com

