Food hunt at Singapore theme parks: Universal Studios Singapore

You know what to expect at our local theme parks, but what about the food?

Our team of taste explorers take you on a wild ride through Singapore's awesome theme parks and their culinary offerings. We're on a mission to uncover the unique flavours that make each theme park a gastronomic adventure too.

Today, we visit Universal Studios Singapore (USS).

The only Universal Studios theme park in southeast Asia, USS is a must-visit for most tourists coming to our Little Red Dot.

Tickets are $62 per person for adults and kids, but Singapore residents can buy a ticket for $59 when purchased online at least one day before. There is also a VIP tour ticket for $298 ($268 for non-peak days) that gets you special access to at least eight attractions during the guided tour; a priority meet-and-greet photo session with selected characters; and $25 worth of meal vouchers.

Brunch

Our first makan stop at USS was the retro Mel's Diner. Having a meal here feels like you've been thrown into an edition of Archie Comics. On the server's recommendation, we tried Mel's Rendang Burger with fries. If you're here for lunch, try to chope a seat near the window to get a good view of the singing show.

Total cost: $16

Verdict: Rendang Burger isn't something you can find anywhere. While the beef patty was adequately cooked, we wished there had been more rendang sauce between the red buns (which were just plain ol' bread). A generous serving of the rich, aromatic sauce would really make this burger stand out, plus it would be a great dip for the crispy, fluffy fries.

A plus point: The vanilla shake was creamy, smooth, and the ideal complement to the bold flavours of this burger. We left wanting more — and that's a good thing!

LUNCH

After surviving the long queue at Transformers The Ride, we were ready for lunch. Opposite the two massive statues in Ancient Egypt, there is an Indian restaurant called Oasis Spice Cafe. There are plenty of briyani options here. We saw a few diners tucking into the Mutton Masala Briyani so we went with that, too.

Total cost: $16

Verdict: We were wowed by sheer size of the portion - it was ample enough to share with a friend; a pleasant surprise considering we were in a theme park setting. The mutton masala itself was a standout, with tender chunks of mutton swimming in a rich, flavourful gravy. Each bite was perfect with the fragrant basmati rice.

The Aloo Gobi (a side of cauliflower and potato curry) packed a punch with its spicy kick, adding an extra layer of heat and depth to the meal. Warning: the spice level might be too intense for some, but it certainly appealed to our adventurous palates. To complement our meal, we also ordered Mango Lassi, which helped to cool down our spicy mouths. If you're watching your sugar intake, the lassi might be too sweet for your palate.

Afternoon snack

We went on a few more rides, then decided to grab a bite at the Discovery Food Court at The Lost World. Dining here is like being in Jurassic Park itself, with a giant T-rex fossil statue right in the centre of this makan place. We decided on Lobster Laksa.

Total cost: $19

Verdict: Each bowl came with two pieces of lobster, and the lobster shells looked like dinosaur bones, which fit the theme of this place. The rich, creamy broth was extremely flavourful, and there was plenty enough for two people to share. The lobster itself was succulent and tender, with a sweetness that went well with the robustness of the laksa broth. Extra points go to the sambal, which added a fiery kick to our meal, and left us craving more. Without a doubt, the Lobster Laksa emerged as the undisputed champion of our USS dining food-venture.

Dessert

We couldn't leave the park without having dessert, and at the Shrek-themed Far Far Away area, you can have a Shrek Waffle with Ben & Jerry's ice cream flavour of your choice.

Total cost: $16

Verdict: Among all the makan places in USS, this had the longest queue (this can be especially maddening considering how hot the park gets in the afternoon). We thought Shrek's face was pandan flavoured, but it turned out to be just colouring; the taste remained true to a regular waffle batter.

We wished the waffle was cooked for a bit longer to make it more crispy on the outside. As for the ice cream pairing, we opted for Ben & Jerry's Chunky Monkey. On hindsight, we felt that a simpler flavour like vanilla or chocolate would have complemented the waffle better, without making the dessert too jelak.

ALSO READ: Savour flame-kissed Asian fusion at Tribal, Mondrian Singapore Duxton

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.