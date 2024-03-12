Savour flame-kissed Asian fusion at Tribal, Mondrian Singapore Duxton

Mondrian Singapore Duxton, celebrated for its unique fusion of art, glamour, and culinary brilliance, introduces a new unique dining concept, Tribal, by the folks at Ebb & Flow Group.

This local F&B powerhouse, already known for its Michelin-starred establishments Sommer and Willow, is advancing a bold initiative towards establishing a self-reliant ecosystem.

Beginning with direct sourcing from select farms and producers across Asia, the group intends to retail and supply fresh ingredients to its three distinct dining venues at Mondrian Singapore Duxton via its boutique grocer, Modern Provisions. Tribal, the pioneer among the trio, marks the group’s initial stride towards realising this ambitious goal.

True to its name, Tribal centres around the primitive art of wood-fire cooking, showcasing the vibrant flavours and textures inherent in Asian cooking. Expect to find familiar Chinese, Filipino, Indonesian, Japanese, and Thai influences, smoking on their menu; best enjoyed with your nearest and dearest.

Built for communal dining, the warm and rustic enclave has a seating capacity of up to 58 people, but you’ll get a choice of front-row counter seats in the bustling open kitchen or longer tables for larger groups.

Kicking off our meal with an assortment of small dishes, the Amela Tomatoes (S$22++), while on the pricier side, delivered a burst of flavours. The natural sweetness of the tomatoes was elevated by an anchovy and garlic cream, and the dish was further enhanced by a gentle heat from the wasabina.

The addition of smoked eel pieces and bonito flakes enriched the texture, providing a satisfying beginning to our dining experience. Adding a Sarawakian twist to ceviche, the Yellowtail Umai (S$24++) features slices of cured fish dressed in chickpea water and oil, garnished with kaffir lime zest, chili, and garlic. Accompanied by preserved tangerines, tomatoes, and coriander, this dish boasts a vibrant and flavourful finish.

While specialising in wood-fire cooking, they offer a “finger-licking-good” Fried Duck Neck (S$21++). The otherwise discarded duck neck cut is is doused into a secret house spice blend and deep-fried to a crisp, golden finish. Enjoy this moreish snack on its own or enhance its flavour with a dip into the mint nam pla (Thai fish sauce) for an added umami kick. Highly recommended!

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C03vYcFPLlJ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

The menu of shared mains, which spans both land and sea, includes a whole Octopus tentacle (S$48++) sous-vide and finished over fire. Touches of Thai and Indonesian cuisine shine through with papaya salad and a quenelle of sambal bajak.

The Santori Organic Kampung Chicken (S$38++), glazed over with a traditional Thai marinade of fish sauce, honey, lemongrass, and lime, is slow-cooked over fire and served with a side of annatto spice, a floral and nutty condiment with Filipino and Vietnamese roots.

Craving carbs? Their selection of Sharing Rice Pots, suitable for two to three pax, seamlessly blends the essence of Indonesian-Malaysian Claypot Rice and Japanese Donabe.

Whether you choose the Wild Mushrooms (S$58++), Seafood (S$78++), or Beef (S$88++), it boasts a delightful crunchy rice bottom and a Nasi Ulam base. During our visit, we savoured the Wild Mushroom Rice Pot, which features a blend of confit wild mushrooms and pickled mushrooms.

Infused with wild mushroom and garlic oil, the dish exudes a delicate and earthy flavour, accompanied by a subtle tang on the palate. Along with the rice is a side order of Purple Sweetcorn (S$12++) coated with Mongolian spice, its sweetness accentuated by the gentle kiss of the fire.

For desserts, we relished the deconstructed version of the classic campfire treat, Smores (S$16++), which sees individual components like chocolate pave, torched marshmallows, and whole wheat cracker triangles served alongside a refreshing star fruit sorbet.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C03vgXVP9iH/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Tribal boasts a global wine selection with over 160 labels, showcasing classic to next-gen vintages, including biodynamic and sustainable options. Alongside the assortment of sake from esteemed to small-batch producers is a cocktail menu with big bold flavours that complement the wood-fired cooking.

Tribal Dining is located at first floor of Mondrian Singapore Duxton located at 83 Neil Rd, #01-07, Singapore 089813, p.+65 9789 4699. Open Mon- Sat 6pm -11.30pm. Closed Sun.

This article was first published in City Nomads.