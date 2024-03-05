$88 meatless omakase: Restaurant in Tanjong Pagar serves sushi that's made from plants

Sushi has a tendency to be associated with meats or seafood, so what this restaurant is going for is commendable, to say the least.

Opened in January, Ki Su Shoujin Omakase aims to elevate meatless cuisines to new heights with its full omakase experience.

Think traditional Japanese flavours matched with the elegance of French culinary finesse.

Their meticulously crafted sushi includes fresh seasonal produce to ensure that every single dish is a "masterpiece in its own right".

The eight-course lunch omakase goes for $88++ per person, while the 10-course dinner omakase costs $168++ per person.

Lunch and dinner include appetisers, nigiri sushi, truffle pate, entree, dessert and others.

Diners have noticed menu items include mushroom mimicking a bamboo clam and uni, usually made from sea urchins, made entirely out of pumpkin.

Do note that menu items will change seasonally so there's a chance you'll get to try something new on your visit.

An omakase experience

According to the Michelin Guide, omakase refers to a form of Japanese dining where guests "leave themselves in the hands of a chef".

Essentially, the meal will be a seasonal collection of the finest ingredients available.

Guests will be served a multiple-course meal where the chef will prepare food right before your eyes.

Since there is no detailed menu provided prior to a dining session, an element of suspense and excitement is part of an omakase dining experience.

And if you're curious to try a novel dining experience where plant-based ingredients take centre stage, Ki Su Shoujin Omakase might just be worth a shot.

Address: 60 Tras Street, #01-01, Singapore 078999

Opening hours: 12pm-3pm (2pm last order), 6pm-10pm (9pm last order)

ALSO READ: Omakase restaurant in CBD offers 10-item course from just $30, but it's standing only

amierul@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.