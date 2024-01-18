Omakase restaurant in CBD offers 10-item course from just $30, but it's standing only

Will real omakase lovers please stand up?

At Sushi to Sumi, this isn't a rhetorical question at all.

The sushi restaurant, located in Raffles Place, has zero seats for its customers.

Instead, what it offers is a one-of-a-kind omakase where customers enjoy their food while standing by the bar.

Oh, and did we mention the price point? A 10-course set starts from just $30++ per person.

To the uninitiated, that is quite unheard of.

Literally translated to "I leave it up to you", omakase refers to guests entrusting what they'll be eating to the talented hands of the chef.

Such an artisanal dining experience often comes with a hefty price tag which, at times, can set diners back by a few hundred dollars.

But Sushi to Sumi manages to keep prices wallet-friendly.

Based on their menu online, their $30++ Ume lunch course comes with eight pieces of sushi, a grilled seafood dish and miso soup.

The set is also accompanied by chawanmushi, a Japanese egg custard dish, as a starter.

Like any restaurant serving omakase, their sushi options will vary depending on the day.

But diners can expect saba, sea bass, grilled cod and more, based on reviews posted on social media.

If you're in the mood for more, opt for the $80++ Matsu lunch set.

It is identical to the Ume lunch option, just that you'll be served 12 pieces of sushi instead of eight. For dinner, prices are expectedly higher at $120++ for the most expensive Matsu set.

Sushi to Sumi is also offering a special "happy sushi hour" on weekdays, between 5pm and 6.30pm.

One glass of alcohol and three pieces of sushi will only cost you $18.

Do note that if you intend to stay beyond 6.30pm, the restaurant will need you to order more food or alcohol.

Based on Sushi to Sumi's Instagram page, they've gained quite a following these days so best to reserve your table (chairs not included, of course) nice and early.

Address: 20 Cecil St, #02-01, Plus, Singapore 049705

Opening hours: Weekdays, 11am to 2pm and 5pm to 9pm

