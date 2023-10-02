'Food power, ceremony beautiful': Local Chinese actor takes up groomsmen duties while attending first-ever Malay wedding

First experiences tend to be special, and that proved to be the case for local actor Leon Lee when he attended his first ever Malay wedding.

Not only was he there as a guest, Leon was also one of the groomsmen for the occasion.

Last Tuesday (Sept 26), he shared via TikTok how this wedding invite came to be and his honest reaction to the brand new experience.

"You guys know, my girlfriend is mixed. So follow me for my first-ever Malay wedding," he said.

His girlfriend's brother was about to tie the knot and Leon mentioned that his role, as a one of the groomsmen, was rather substantial.

The work began a day prior to the ceremony, as Leon started by pasting thank you stickers on the door gifts.

Guests at the wedding received a bag of Garrett Popcorn as a thank you from the bride and groom for attending their ceremony.

Once that was done, it was time to collect the outfits for the big day.

Leon donned a traditional Malay costume for men known as baju melayu, which his girlfriend's dad kindly loaned him.

According to women's magazine Her World Singapore, female Malay wedding guests would traditionally wear a baju kurung or kebaya.

If these aren't in your wardrobe, dressing conservatively and avoiding revealing clothes works fine too.

There aren't any unlucky colours to avoid, so you can get creative with your clothing colour choice.

As with any event, the food served plays a big role in satisfying the guests and the wedding spread did not disappoint.

Leon had himself a plateful of rice accompanied by an assortment of meat dishes. He had some kuehs thereafter as well.

When asked by a netizen on what he thought of the Malay wedding experience, Leon replied: "Food power, ceremony beautiful."

One thing he noticed was the "many different segments and ceremonies" during a Malay wedding, including the kompang performance.

According to wedding vendor Blissful Brides, this drum-beating procession usually happens when the groom makes his way to the bride's house to unite with his wife for their first meal together as a married couple.

In the comments section, some netizens seem more interested in Leon's marriage status.

Queries about his love life was also present from the wedding guests.

Leon mentioned that this happened a total of six times throughout the wedding day.

